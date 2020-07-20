Limelight Networks Reports Strong Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020

  • Revenue of $58.5 million, up 28% year over year


  • GAAP basic EPS of $(0.01) and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million


  • Increased full year revenue guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, today reported revenue of $58.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 28 percent, compared to $45.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Year-over-year currency impact was negative by approximately $0.1 million.

Limelight reported a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.01) per basic share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $7.2 million, or $(0.06) per basic share in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.5 million or $0.03 per basic share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the second quarter of 2019.

EBITDA was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to negative $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Limelight ended the second quarter with 627 employees and employee equivalents, up from 616 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, and up from 594 at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

“This is our best ever second quarter financial performance. Our growth, including the over 400 basis point sequential improvement in gross margin, is due to strong execution of our 2020 strategy. Through our relentless focus on expanding capacity, optimizing proactive management of our network, placing more control in the hands of our customers and driving innovation, we are seeing strength across our business and are raising our revenue guidance for 2020,” said Robert Lento, Chief Executive Officer.

As the world continues to navigate through these uncertain times, we play an important role in connecting people to information and entertainment. COVID-19 has created an increased global reliance on the Internet and content delivery, and we expect to emerge larger and financially stronger when the pandemic ends. The remarkable dedication of our people adapting to the challenging times, and the commitment to meeting increased demand with uncompromised quality for our customers is particularly noteworthy. We recognize many face challenges during these times and will continue our efforts to provide value and help overcome the consequential impact of the pandemic on our communities,” Lento added.

Based on current conditions, our full-year 2020 guidance is updated as follows:

Limelight Networks, Inc.
2020 Guidance
 
 
July 2020April 2020December 2019Actual 2019
Revenue$230 to $240 million$225 to $235 million$220 to $235 million$200.6 million
 
GAAP Basic EPS$(0.10) to break-even$(0.10) to break-even$(0.10) to break-even


$(0.14)


 
Non-GAAP EPSBreak-even to $0.10Break-even to $0.10Break-even to $0.10


$(0.02)


 
Adjusted EBITDA$28 to $35 million$25 to $35 million$25 to $35 million$18.1 million
 
Capital expenditures$25 to $30 million$25 to $30 million$25 to $30 million$34.7 million

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
 


June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2020



2020



2019


(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



18,200



 



$



21,421



 



$



18,335



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



45,246



 



 



34,603



 



 



34,476



 


Income taxes receivable


 



68



 



 



76



 



 



82



 


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


 



10,241



 



 



11,205



 



 



9,920



 


Total current assets


 



73,755



 



 



67,305



 



 



62,813



 


Property and equipment, net


 



48,908



 



 



46,636



 



 



46,136



 


Operating lease right of use assets


 



11,449



 



 



12,084



 



 



12,842



 


Marketable securities, less current portion


 



40



 



 



40



 



 



40



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,328



 



 



1,361



 



 



1,319



 


Goodwill


 



77,113



 



 



76,867



 



 



77,102



 


Other assets


 



7,915



 



 



8,721



 



 



9,117



 


Total assets


$



220,508



 



$



213,014



 



$



209,369



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



17,004



 



$



14,297



 



$



12,020



 


Deferred revenue


 



934



 



 



726



 



 



976



 


Operating lease liability obligations


 



2,390



 



 



2,046



 



 



2,056



 


Income taxes payable


 



169



 



 



170



 



 



178



 


Other current liabilities


 



17,028



 



 



18,188



 



 



13,398



 


Total current liabilities


 



37,525



 



 



35,427



 



 



28,628



 


Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


 



12,316



 



 



12,983



 



 



13,488



 


Deferred income taxes


 



283



 



 



262



 



 



239



 


Deferred revenue, less current portion


 



265



 



 



161



 



 



161



 


Other long-term liabilities


 



304



 



 



318



 



 



316



 


Total liabilities


 



50,693



 



 



49,151



 



 



42,832



 


Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



-



 


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 121,692, 119,642 and 118,368 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively


 



122



 



 



120



 



 



118



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



541,363



 



 



534,205



 



 



530,285



 


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


 



(10,031



)



 



(10,549



)



 



(9,210



)


Accumulated deficit


 



(361,639



)



 



(359,913



)



 



(354,656



)


Total stockholders' equity


 



169,815



 



 



163,863



 



 



166,537



 


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$



220,508



 



$



213,014



 



$



209,369



 



LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



 



 


June 30,March 31,


Percent


June 30,PercentJune 30,June 30,


Percent



 



2020



 



 



2020



 



Change



 



2019



 



Change



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Change



 



 


Revenue


$



58,546



 



$



57,012



 



3



%



$



45,904



 



28



%



$



115,558



 



$



89,184



 



30



%


Cost of revenue:


 



 


Cost of services (1)


 



29,389



 



 



31,113



 



-6



%



 



22,769



 



29



%



 



60,502



 



 



45,710



 



32



%


Depreciation - network


 



5,360



 



 



5,150



 



4



%



 



4,628



 



16



%



 



10,510



 



 



8,944



 



18



%


Total cost of revenue


 



34,749



 



 



36,263



 



-4



%



 



27,397



 



27



%



 



71,012



 



 



54,654



 



30



%


Gross profit


 



23,797



 



 



20,749



 



15



%



 



18,507



 



29



%



 



44,546



 



 



34,530



 



29



%


Gross profit percentage


 



40.6



%



 



36.4



%



 



 



40.3



%



 



38.5



%



 



38.7



%



 


Operating expenses:


 



 


General and administrative (1)


 



8,187



 



 



7,882



 



4



%



 



8,340



 



-2



%



 



16,069



 



 



15,875



 



1



%


Sales and marketing (1)


 



10,929



 



 



11,894



 



-8



%



 



10,994



 



-1



%



 



22,823



 



 



21,966



 



4



%


Research & development (1)


 



5,572



 



 



5,618



 



-1



%



 



6,013



 



-7



%



 



11,189



 



 



11,915



 



-6



%


Depreciation and amortization


 



323



 



 



341



 



-5



%



 



127



 



154



%



 



665



 



 



372



 



79



%


Total operating expenses


 



25,011



 



 



25,735



 



-3



%



 



25,474



 



-2



%



 



50,746



 



 



50,128



 



1



%



 



 


Operating loss


 



(1,214



)



 



(4,986



)



NM



 



(6,967



)



NM



 



(6,200



)



 



(15,598



)



NM



 



 



 


Other income (expense):


 



 



 


Interest expense


 



(71



)



 



(10



)



NM



 



(10



)



NM



 



(82



)



 



(20



)



NM


Interest income


 



6



 



 



25



 



NM



 



110



 



NM



 



31



 



 



321



 



NM


Other, net


 



(312



)



 



(110



)



NM



 



(70



)



NM



 



(421



)



 



(76



)



NM


Total other (expense) income


 



(377



)



 



(95



)



NM



 



30



 



NM



 



(472



)



 



225



 



NM



 



 



 


Loss before income taxes


 



(1,591



)



 



(5,081



)



NM



 



(6,937



)



NM



 



(6,672



)



 



(15,373



)



NM


Income tax expense


 



136



 



 



176



 



NM



 



255



 



NM



 



311



 



 



378



 



NM



 



 


Net loss


$



(1,727



)



$



(5,257



)



NM



$



(7,192



)



NM



$



(6,983



)



$



(15,751



)



NM



 



 


Net loss per share:


 



 


Basic


$



(0.01



)



$



(0.04



)



 



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.14



)



 


Diluted


$



(0.01



)



$



(0.04



)



 



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(0.14



)



 



 



 


Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:


 



 


Basic


 



120,230



 



 



118,964



 



 



 



115,275



 



 



119,597



 



 



114,843



 



 


Diluted


 



120,230



 



 



118,964



 



 



 



115,275



 



 



119,597



 



 



114,843



 



 



 



 



(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)


LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,


 



2020



 



2020



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 


 
Share-based compensation:
 
Cost of services


$



792



 



$



763



$



377



 



$



1,555



 



$



788



 


General and administrative


 



2,257



 



 



2,241



 



2,140



 



 



4,498



 



 



4,234



 


Sales and marketing


 



1,322



 



 



1,228



 



598



 



 



2,550



 



 



1,082



 


Research and development


 



880



 



 



832



 



534



 



 



1,712



 



 



1,001



 


 
Total share-based compensation


$



5,251



 



$



5,064



$



3,649



 



$



10,315



 



$



7,105



 


 
Depreciation and amortization:
 
Network-related depreciation


$



5,360



 



$



5,150



$



4,628



 



$



10,510



 



$



8,944



 


Other depreciation and amortization


 



323



 



 



341



 



127



 



 



665



 



 



372



 


 
Total depreciation and amortization


$



5,683



 



$



5,491



$



4,755



 



$



11,175



 



$



9,316



 


 
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$



(3,221



)



$



3,086



$



(9,719



)



$



(135



)



$



(21,544



)


 
 
End of period statistics:
 
Approximate number of active customers


 



560



 



 



573



 



621



 



 



560



 



 



621



 


 
Number of employees and employee equivalents


 



627



 



 



616



 



594



 



 



627



 



 



594



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 


 



2020



 


 


 



2020



 


 


 



2019



 


 


 



2020



 


 


 



2019



 


      
Operating activities     
Net loss 


$



(1,727



)


 


$



(5,257



)


 


$



(7,192



)


 


$



(6,983



)


 


$



(15,751



)


      
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 


 



5,683



 


 


 



5,491



 


 


 



4,755



 


 


 



11,175



 


 


 



9,316



 


Share-based compensation 


 



5,251



 


 


 



5,064



 


 


 



3,649



 


 


 



10,315



 


 


 



7,105



 


Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 


 



257



 


 


 



(397



)


 


 



(135



)


 


 



(140



)


 


 



(125



)


Deferred income taxes 


 



59



 


 


 



(44



)


 


 



82



 


 


 



15



 


 


 



31



 


Gain on sale of property and equipment 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



(21



)


 


 



-



 


 


 



(51



)


Accounts receivable charges 


 



155



 


 


 



158



 


 


 



437



 


 


 



313



 


 


 



694



 


Amortization of premium on marketable securities 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



8



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



20



 


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable 


 



(10,798



)


 


 



(285



)


 


 



(2,031



)


 


 



(11,083



)


 


 



(5,751



)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets 


 



986



 


 


 



(1,433



)


 


 



582



 


 


 



(447



)


 


 



108



 


Income taxes receivable 


 



10



 


 


 



3



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



13



 


 


 



(2



)


Other assets 


 



1,121



 


 


 



626



 


 


 



(1,685



)


 


 



1,747



 


 


 



(3,422



)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities 


 



1,045



 


 


 



5,892



 


 


 



4,230



 


 


 



6,937



 


 


 



6,473



 


Deferred revenue 


 



313



 


 


 



(250



)


 


 



(148



)


 


 



63



 


 


 



(445



)


Income taxes payable 


 



-



 


 


 



2



 


 


 



81



 


 


 



2



 


 


 



143



 


Payments related to litigation, net 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



(1,520



)


 


 



-



 


 


 



(3,040



)


Other long term liabilities 


 



(15



)


 


 



6



 


 


 



22



 


 


 



(11



)


 


 



(152



)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 


 



2,340



 


 


 



9,576



 


 


 



1,114



 


 


 



11,916



 


 


 



(4,849



)


      
Investing activities     
Purchases of marketable securities 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



(1,013



)


 


 



-



 


 


 



(10,279



)


Sale and maturities of marketable securities 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



18,929



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



31,153



 


Purchases of property and equipment 


 



(8,085



)


 


 



(6,863



)


 


 



(11,456



)


 


 



(14,948



)


 


 



(16,474



)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 


 



-



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



17



 


 


 



-



 


 


 



46



 


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 


 



(8,085



)


 


 



(6,863



)


 


 



6,477



 


 


 



(14,948



)


 


 



4,446



 


      
Financing activities     
Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting 


 



(1,430



)


 


 



(1,515



)


 


 



(619



)


 


 



(2,945



)


 


 



(1,513



)


Proceeds from employee stock plans 


 



3,954



 


 


 



2,138



 


 


 



1,095



 


 


 



6,092



 


 


 



1,103



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 


 



2,524



 


 


 



623



 


 


 



476



 


 


 



3,147



 


 


 



(410



)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 


 



-



 


 


 



(250



)


 


 



132



 


 


 



(250



)


 


 



128



 


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 


 



(3,221



)


 


 



3,086



 


 


 



8,199



 


 


 



(135



)


 


 



(685



)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 


 



21,421



 


 


 



18,335



 


 


 



16,499



 


 


 



18,335



 


 


 



25,383



 


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 


$



18,200



 


 


$



21,421



 


 


$



24,698



 


 


$



18,200



 


 


$



24,698



 


      

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:



  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


  • These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;


  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;


  • These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;


  • These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;


  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;


  • While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and


  • Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30, 2020March 31, 2020June 30, 2019June 30, 2020June 30, 2019
AmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer ShareAmountPer Share
 
U.S. GAAP net loss


$



(1,727



)



$



(0.01



)



$



(5,257



)



$



(0.04



)



$



(7,192



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(6,983



)



$



(0.06



)



$



(15,751



)



$



(0.14



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



5,251



 



 



0.04



 



 



5,064



 



 



0.04



 



 



3,649



 



 



0.03



 



 



10,315



 



 



0.09



 



 



7,105



 



 



0.06



 


 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$



3,524



 



$



0.03



 



$



(193



)



$



(0.00



)



$



(3,543



)



$



(0.03



)



$



3,332



 



$



0.03



 



$



(8,646



)



$



(0.08



)


 
 
Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation


 



120,230



 



 



118,964



 



 



115,275



 



 



119,597



 



 



114,843



 


 

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 
June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,


 



2020



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 


 
U.S. GAAP net loss


$



(1,727



)



$



(5,257



)



$



(7,192



)



$



(6,983



)



$



(15,751



)


 
Depreciation and amortization


 



5,683



 



 



5,491



 



 



4,755



 



 



11,175



 



 



9,316



 


Interest expense


 



71



 



 



10



 



 



10



 



 



82



 



 



20



 


Interest and other (income) expense


 



306



 



 



85



 



 



(40



)



 



390



 



 



(245



)


Income tax expense


 



136



 



 



176



 



 



255



 



 



311



 



 



378



 


 
EBITDA


$



4,469



 



$



505



 



$



(2,212



)



$



4,975



 



$



(6,282



)


 
Share-based compensation


 



5,251



 



 



5,064



 



 



3,649



 



 



10,315



 



 



7,105



 


 
Adjusted EBITDA


$



9,720



 



$



5,569



 



$



1,437



 



$



15,290



 



$



823



 


 

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412 317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of July 20, 2020, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602-850-5778

ir@llnw.com

