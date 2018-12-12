TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider

of edge cloud services, today updated its financial expectations for the

full year 2018 and also issued guidance 2019.

Based on current conditions, Limelight expects the following financial

results for 2018:



  • Revenue between $195 and $196 million


  • GAAP earnings of between $0.08 and $0.09



    • Includes a one-time $0.12 gain for settlement and patent license
      income




  • Non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.10 and $0.11 per share


  • Adjusted EBITDA between $30 and $32 million


  • Capital Expenditures between $15-17 million

Limelight also expects the following financial results for 2019:



  • Revenue between $220 and $225 million


  • GAAP earnings of between $0.02 and $0.07


  • Non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.20 per share


  • Adjusted EBITDA between than $35 and 40 million


  • Capital Expenditures between $20 and 24 million

“Earlier this year, we made the decision to move forward with a

video-centric strategy, which led to foregoing certain sources of

revenue to focus on more robust, faster-growing opportunities better

aligned with our long-term goals. We also underwent periodic repricing

of certain major accounts, from which we expect disproportionately

positive revenue growth in 2019. Thus, we are revising our expectations

for 2018,” said Bob Lento, Limelight’s Chief Executive Officer. “At the

same time, we are increasingly confident regarding our outlook, as

demonstrated by our positive 2019 guidance.

“Traffic volumes continue to grow in our core business — we’ve seen

significant strengthening in late 4Q that we expect to carry into early

2019. We’re engaged with several large US broadcasters, and expect to

generate substantial revenues from this group in 2019. Strategically,

the low-latency video streaming business is seeing such high demand that

we have committed to double our capacity for this product. We believe

the Ericsson

initiative will contribute meaningfully towards our 2019 revenue and

margin goals in the second half of 2019. We will also shortly publish an

executive leadership announcement for our edge initiative, which we

believe will further fuel our growth. We are investing in our business

because we are emboldened by the opportunity. All of these factors

together form the foundation for 2019 guidance of revenue growth in low

teens, improving earnings before one-time items, cash generation, and

only a moderate increases in capital expenditures,” Lento added.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve

risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others,

statements regarding our strategic focus; our expectations regarding

revenues for the full year 2018 and 2019; gross margin, non-GAAP net

income (loss) and capital expenditures for the full year 2018 and 2019;

traffic volumes, our future prospects; and our position in our industry.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not

materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause

actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or

outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for

our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our

hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing

expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these

factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC

filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q,

particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings

are available online on our investor relations website at www.investors.limelightnetworks.com

and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov.

All information provided in this release is as of December 13, 2017, and

we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new

information or future events, unless required by law.

