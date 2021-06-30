Lindy Reilly to open burger joint in B Line 's 4th Avenue space in August

Lindy Reilly will fire up the flat-top grill and return to his first culinary love, burgers, when he opens Thunder Bacon Burger Co. in the former B Line diner space on Aug. 1.

The new restaurant will build on Reilly's dozen years of burger creation with his namesake Lindy's On Fourth, which he left in 2017. But instead of quantity — Lindy's is known for its mega-patty burgers — Reilly is curating a menu that explores what he calls the Tucson/Sonoran flavor profile including fire-roasting chiles for his green chile burgers and locally sourcing his meats and buns and other ingredients.

The 2-year-old Cafe Francais will bake special hamburger buns for Thunder Bacon Burger, and Forbes Meat Company will provide an exclusive grind for the restaurant, Reilly said.

"This is about the burger experience on a whole. New flavors, new recipes," he said. "This is not 2.0; this is me progressing with my recipes and my vision of what I feel will be a better experience."