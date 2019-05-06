LLamasoft hosting two sessions focused on the evolving needs of the
modern supply chain and best practices for managing a digital
transformation for ongoing business innovation
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today LLamasoft,
a global leader in enterprise supply chain design and decision
solutions, announced that LLamasoft executives will host two sessions
during this year’s annual Gartner Supply
Chain Executive Conference, taking place from May 13-16, 2019 in
Phoenix, Ariz.
The first event, a panel moderated by LLamasoft CEO Razat Gaurav, titled The
Digital Supply Chain Journey: Hype vs. Reality, will take place on
Tuesday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PDT. Panelists and
LLamasoft customers Jeff Faulkner, SVP Supply Chain at Dell,
and Vijay Bharadwaj, Global Logistics Engineering and Strategic
Solutions at General
Motors, will join Gaurav to discuss the fundamental shifts shaping
the vision and future of their global supply chains. Key topics will
include the importance of data and advanced technologies as an enabler
for companies to make smarter, faster decisions across strategic,
tactical and operational time horizons.
LLamasoft Executive Vice President of Customer Success, Carlos
Valderrama and Madhav Durbha, LLamasoft Group Vice President, Industry
Strategy, will moderate a roundtable event, titled The
Supply Chain Digital Twin – Foundation for Accelerating Innovation,
that will take place on Thursday, May 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
PDT. Valderrama and Durbha will lead attendees in a discussion on how
organizations can increase the agility of their supply chain by using a
digital representation of their network, including advice on new
technologies, where to get started, and how to create organizational
competency for data-enabled decisions.
The Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference brings together the
world’s top supply chain leaders to discuss important new trends in the
industry. This year’s theme is “A New Era: Converging the Physical and
Digital Supply Chains,” and the agenda will feature discussion of how
leaders can deliver sustainable success as the lines between the
physical and digital supply chain are increasingly blurred.
“The supply chain mindset in many companies, across all industries,
remains stuck around the idea of supply chain as a cost center.
LLamasoft continues to be the catalyst for change in organizations
working to harness the massive value that can be realized by
transforming their supply chain into a strategic weapon,” said Razat
Gaurav, CEO, LLamasoft. “Our solutions enable the world’s largest brands
to make smarter and faster decisions across functional silos, helping
them reveal interconnected business insights and evaluate the effect of
various trade-offs, and continuously evolve their complex supply chains
against changing market conditions to maintain a competitive advantage.
We are excited for the Gartner Executive Conference and a discussion of
Dell and GM’s successful digital transformation supply chain journey
during our sessions.”
LLamasoft is a premier sponsor of the event and will be located at booth
number 205. Visitors to the booth will also be the first in the world to
see LLamasoft’s new brand and enhanced cloud offering that enables the
world’s largest companies to model, optimize and simulate their digital
and physical supply chains to meet constantly evolving customer
expectations and shifting external factors, such as evolving economic
and trade policies.
Gartner will also release its annual Supply
Chain Top 25 report during the conference. In May 2018, 24 of the
supply chains listed in Gartner’s The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2018
used LLamasoft software to design their complex networks and gain a
strategic advantage.
For more information, please visit www.llamasoft.com.
About LLamasoft, Inc.
LLamasoft supply chain digital design and decision software helps
organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain
operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of
industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network,
leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk
mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader
in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused
on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world’s
largest organizations.
