LLamasoft hosting two sessions focused on the evolving needs of the

modern supply chain and best practices for managing a digital

transformation for ongoing business innovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today LLamasoft,

a global leader in enterprise supply chain design and decision

solutions, announced that LLamasoft executives will host two sessions

during this year’s annual Gartner Supply

Chain Executive Conference, taking place from May 13-16, 2019 in

Phoenix, Ariz.

The first event, a panel moderated by LLamasoft CEO Razat Gaurav, titled The

Digital Supply Chain Journey: Hype vs. Reality, will take place on

Tuesday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PDT. Panelists and

LLamasoft customers Jeff Faulkner, SVP Supply Chain at Dell,

and Vijay Bharadwaj, Global Logistics Engineering and Strategic

Solutions at General

Motors, will join Gaurav to discuss the fundamental shifts shaping

the vision and future of their global supply chains. Key topics will

include the importance of data and advanced technologies as an enabler

for companies to make smarter, faster decisions across strategic,

tactical and operational time horizons.

LLamasoft Executive Vice President of Customer Success, Carlos

Valderrama and Madhav Durbha, LLamasoft Group Vice President, Industry

Strategy, will moderate a roundtable event, titled The

Supply Chain Digital Twin – Foundation for Accelerating Innovation,

that will take place on Thursday, May 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

PDT. Valderrama and Durbha will lead attendees in a discussion on how

organizations can increase the agility of their supply chain by using a

digital representation of their network, including advice on new

technologies, where to get started, and how to create organizational

competency for data-enabled decisions.

The Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference brings together the

world’s top supply chain leaders to discuss important new trends in the

industry. This year’s theme is “A New Era: Converging the Physical and

Digital Supply Chains,” and the agenda will feature discussion of how

leaders can deliver sustainable success as the lines between the

physical and digital supply chain are increasingly blurred.

“The supply chain mindset in many companies, across all industries,

remains stuck around the idea of supply chain as a cost center.

LLamasoft continues to be the catalyst for change in organizations

working to harness the massive value that can be realized by

transforming their supply chain into a strategic weapon,” said Razat

Gaurav, CEO, LLamasoft. “Our solutions enable the world’s largest brands

to make smarter and faster decisions across functional silos, helping

them reveal interconnected business insights and evaluate the effect of

various trade-offs, and continuously evolve their complex supply chains

against changing market conditions to maintain a competitive advantage.

We are excited for the Gartner Executive Conference and a discussion of

Dell and GM’s successful digital transformation supply chain journey

during our sessions.”

LLamasoft is a premier sponsor of the event and will be located at booth

number 205. Visitors to the booth will also be the first in the world to

see LLamasoft’s new brand and enhanced cloud offering that enables the

world’s largest companies to model, optimize and simulate their digital

and physical supply chains to meet constantly evolving customer

expectations and shifting external factors, such as evolving economic

and trade policies.

Gartner will also release its annual Supply

Chain Top 25 report during the conference. In May 2018, 24 of the

supply chains listed in Gartner’s The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2018

used LLamasoft software to design their complex networks and gain a

strategic advantage.

For more information, please visit www.llamasoft.com.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft supply chain digital design and decision software helps

organizations worldwide design and improve their supply chain

operations. LLamasoft solutions enable companies across a wide range of

industries to model, optimize and simulate their supply chain network,

leading to major improvements in cost, service, sustainability and risk

mitigation. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, LLamasoft is a leader

in supply chain excellence and innovation, advancing technology focused

on continuous improvement of enterprise supply chains for the world’s

largest organizations.

Contacts

LLamasoft, Inc.

Lisa Hajra

lisa.hajra@llamasoft.com

734-418-3119

ext 1400

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles