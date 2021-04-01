 Skip to main content
Local florist Roses & More relocates
Longtime local flower shop Roses & More has relocated and its iconic mural building on Speedway and Craycroft demolished to make way for a drive-thru salad operation.

Roses & More is now located at 6170 E. Speedway, in the Monterey Village Shopping Center.

Frankie Lam, who has owned the business since 2011, said the new 2,200-square-foot space is bright and open and will be ready for walk-in customers soon.

"It's a good location with lots of traffic and visibility," he said.

This past year the business grew from about 25 deliveries a day, pre-pandemic, to about 40 a day now.

"People couldn't go to nursing homes or hospitals or even visits," said the shop manager Jessica Marie. "Deliveries were to loved ones they were unable to reach."

Roses & More is taking online and telephone orders for bouquets and baskets of goodies by visiting rosesandmore.com or calling 751-4000. They only deliver in the Tucson area.

Their former spot, at 5501 E. Speedway, will soon have Salad and Go.

This will be the Phoenix-based company's first location in Tucson.

The drive-thru only shop has a mission to make organic food affordable and features 48-ounce salads for $5.74 with chicken or tofu.

Salad and Go is a privately owned company with more than a dozen locations in the Phoenix area.

Visit saladandgo.com for more information or to apply for a position at the new Tucson store, which is expected to open this summer.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or  Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

