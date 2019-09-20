"This section of Broadway was developed as a reflection of the 'American Dream'. Its emerging post World War II architecture symbolized the new American optimism and the national economic boom."

"In 1953 a contest was sponsored by the East Broadway Merchants to come up with a name for the strip between Euclid and Country Club. Out of 5,000 entries, The Sunshine Mile was selected.

If you go

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona chapter will have a Sunshine Mile event to discuss the architecture along the strip.

“The ‘Inside The Sunshine Mile’ tour is a great opportunity for the community to connect with architects to discuss architecture that strengthens our communities,” said Alice Templeton, communications director for the group.

“This tour showcases notable examples of mid-century modern architecture while also helping lead the public conversation about the importance of place making.”

The event is open to the public as part of Tucson Modernism Week, Oct. 4 through 13, which will feature several events and tours.

Visit preservetucson.org for a schedule of events and to buy tickets.