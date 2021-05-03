Local Real Estate Professional With CARLILE Realty & Lending Brings Home National Honor

Broker*Agent Advisor Honors Achievement

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over a quarter of a century Broker*Agent Advisor has been celebrating the success and accomplishment of our industry’s finest real estate professionals through its national 'Certificate of Excellence’ Program.

Through proprietary criteria, formulas, and other valuable consideration; Michael Erman, with CARLILE Realty & Lending, has been distinguished by Broker*Agent Advisor as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability, and trust.