Local Real Estate Professional With CARLILE Realty & Lending Brings Home National Honor

Broker*Agent Advisor Honors Achievement
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For over a quarter of a century Broker*Agent Advisor has been celebrating the success and accomplishment of our industry’s finest real estate professionals through its national 'Certificate of Excellence’ Program.
Through proprietary criteria, formulas, and other valuable consideration; Michael Erman, with CARLILE Realty & Lending, has been distinguished by Broker*Agent Advisor as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability, and trust.
“Michael exemplifies the type of professional we designed this award for,” says Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker*Agent Advisor. “A true credit to their company, profession, and community both inside and outside of their real estate practice; one with whom the honor is truly ours in being able to share this award.”
There is no cost or fee required for this award, and all applicants credentials are verified, which makes this honor one of the most genuine in the industry towards identifying those truly worthy of special recognition and distinction.
Michael can be found in Broker*Agent Advisor's national online directory of award recipients here: http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag-directory
More About CARLILE Realty & Lending
CARLILE Realty & Lending, has been servicing Northern California for 16 years for all real estate and lending needs of our customers. CARLILE is a one-of-a-kind boutique brokerage firm founded upon unwavering ethics and strong sales skills. We pride ourselves on attention to detail though every process, while providing client satisfaction every time. This locally-owned firm stands for quality transactions completed through expert personnel.
When working with our CARLILE team, you will be surrounded by motivated and knowledgeable real estate professionals. When shopping for your next home or refinance, CARLILE Realty & Lending has been designed with you in mind. We are ready to serve you and your real estate needs. DRE# 01907175 NMLS# 785733 Visit our website: www.CarlileRealty.com
More About Broker*Agent Advisor
Established in 1994 Broker*Agent Advisor is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist the modern real estate professional in achieving greater success through their real practice.
Discover more about our award program here: http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag
Contacts
Toni Turnbull
916-299-9393