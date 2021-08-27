Local Tennis Star Signs With iTUSA Tennis Academy

Notably, iTUSA coached and managed Meghann Shaughnessy, Arizona’s best known pro tennis athlete for more than 20 years. Shaughnessy was ranked No. 11 in the world in Singles and won six WTA Tour Titles. She was also ranked No. 4 in the world in Doubles and won 17 WTA Doubles Titles including the World Champion Title in Los Angeles. Shaughnessy was coached and managed by iTUSA founder Rafael Font de Mora for most of her career.

Now, the focus is on Mckenzie. “Kylie has the same commitment, determination and potential that Meghann had and we are confident we will help her reach the highest levels of professional tennis,” said Font de Mora, iTUSA’s Director.

Adds Mckenzie: “The iTUSA training system is very unique and personalized and has already produced a number of amazing results at the pro level. Therefore, this instills great confidence in me as I know that this is the best available option to use in order to take my game to the highest level of professional tennis.”