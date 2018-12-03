PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BarrowNeuro--Two world-class healthcare and research institutions received a total of
$3 million from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust in support of their
quests to advance scientific and medical discovery—and save lives.
Barrow Neurological Foundation received a $2 million grant to
support the new Barrow Neuroplex, a state-of-the-art neurological
institute dedicated to enhancing patient treatment, accelerating medical
discovery, and saving more lives. Piper Trust’s grant will help fund
construction of a five-story centralized space that brings together
clinical research, neurology, and neurosurgery to provide lifesaving
care for patients, increased research space, and improved collaboration
among staff.
The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) received a
$1 million grant to support the John S. McCain III Endowed Chair in
Brain Cancer Research. TGen has done extensive research into improved
treatment for glioblastoma, a rare, aggressive brain cancer that led to
the death of U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona. The new endowed chair
position allows TGen to turn genetic research breakthroughs into medical
advances that will transform brain cancer treatment. The endowed chair
will be the highest honor given to a member of the TGen faculty. Having
a premier scientist paired with the McCain name will allow TGen to honor
the late senator publicly and in perpetuity.
“Piper Trust is privileged to help further the missions of Barrow
Neurological Institute and TGen—we are so fortunate that these
world-renowned healthcare and medical research organizations reside in
Maricopa County, yet benefit the world with their leading medical
treatments and care,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO, Virginia
G. Piper Charitable Trust.
Following are grants awarded July through
November 2018; grants for this period total more than $6.86
million.
ARTS AND CULTURE—TOTAL AWARDED: $1,543,300
in Arizona, Inc.
Support efforts to strengthen nonprofit
board governance practices and leadership (Good Governance Fund).
$15,000
/ 12 months
Community Association of Greater Phoenix
Support Holocaust
education through Violins of Hope programming.
$60,000 / 12 months
Phoenix Symphony
Support strategy to strengthen financial
capacity.
$1,000,000 / 12 months
Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, Inc.
Develop and
implement a comprehensive marketing and communications initiative.
$468,300
/ 24 months
CHILDREN—TOTAL AWARDED: $203,500
Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Implement modified
mentor retention plan and training.
$108,500 / 24 months
Place AZ
Support efforts to strengthen nonprofit board
governance practices and leadership (Good Governance Fund).
$15,000
/ 12 months
Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired
(SAAVI)
Implement life skills program for blind
children in Maricopa County.
$80,000 / 18 months
EDUCATION—TOTAL AWARDED: $515,000
& Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Phoenix
Expand STEM
programming for youth via partnership with Woz U Education Program.
$500,000
/ 24 months
Achievement of Arizona, Inc.
Support efforts to strengthen
nonprofit board governance practices and leadership (Good Governance
Fund).
$15,000 / 12 months
HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL RESEARCH—TOTAL AWARDED:
$3,000,000
Neurological Foundation
Support new Neuroplex building to
advance care in neurology (Capital Campaign).
$2,000,000 / 36 months
Genomics Research Institute (TGen)
Support the John S.
McCain III Endowed Chair in Brain Cancer Research.
$1,000,000 / 48
months
OLDER ADULTS—TOTAL AWARDED: $393,800
Syndrome Network, Inc.
Expand “Aging Matters” program for
older adults with Down syndrome and their caregivers.
$78,800 / 24
months
Inc.
Implement health education programs for Latino older
adults.
$300,000 / 36 months
Non-Profit Building Supplies, Inc.
Support efforts to
strengthen nonprofit board governance practices and leadership (Good
Governance Fund).
$15,000 / 12 months
ADDITIONAL GRANTMAKING—TOTAL AWARDED: $705,000
Community Foundation
Support funder collaborative for
enduring nonprofit collaborations in Arizona.
$150,000 / 36 months
Philanthropy Advisors, Inc.
Support 12 Maricopa County
nonprofits to participate in the Listen for Good project.
$180,000
/ 12 months
Leadership
Support Pivot Toward Impact programming.
$300,000
/ 36 months
(formerly Arizona Community Action Association, Inc.)
Identify
technology solution to improve access to family assistance services
(fiscal agent for Utility Assistance Network).
$75,000 / 12 months
PIPER TRUST GRANTEE CAPACITY BUILDING
PROGRAMS—TOTAL AWARDED: $500,000
Fellows are eligible to apply for Piper Fellows
Organizational Enhancement Awards of up to $50,000 to support a
specific project that addresses an opportunity or challenge facing a
Fellow’s organization. A total of $150,000 was awarded during
this reporting period to the following organizations:
Autism United (Piper Fellow Dr. Aaron Blocher-Rubin)
Expand
habilitation and speech/language services.
$50,000 / 12 months
School for the Arts (Piper Fellow Leah Fregulia)
Support
fundraising feasibility study and collateral for capital campaign.
$50,000
/ 12 months
of the Sun United Way (Piper Fellow Amy Schwabenlender)
Explore
and develop Hub for Poverty Solutions.
$50,000 / 12 months
Piper Trust’s ATLAS Program—ATLAS
is designed to strengthen the organizational and operational structure
of nonprofits; through a Trust-initiated process, select nonprofits
(grantees) become a cohort and respectively assess lifecycle stages and
develop comprehensive plans for building organizational capacity. The
following organizations each received $50,000 ATLAS grants totaling
$350,000 during this period. Arts and Culture: Act
One; Children: Association
for Supportive Child Care, Maggie’s
Place, one•n•ten,
Hearts; Education: Junior
Achievement of Arizona; Older Adults: ICM
Food & Clothing Bank.
About Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust:
Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust supports organizations that enrich
health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County,
Arizona. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, Piper Trust has
invested more than $426 million in local nonprofits and programs. Piper
Trust grantmaking areas are healthcare and medical research, children,
older adults, arts and culture, education, and religious organizations.
For more information: visit pipertrust.org
| Facebook.
