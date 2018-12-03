PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BarrowNeuro--Two world-class healthcare and research institutions received a total of

$3 million from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust in support of their

quests to advance scientific and medical discovery—and save lives.

Barrow Neurological Foundation received a $2 million grant to

support the new Barrow Neuroplex, a state-of-the-art neurological

institute dedicated to enhancing patient treatment, accelerating medical

discovery, and saving more lives. Piper Trust’s grant will help fund

construction of a five-story centralized space that brings together

clinical research, neurology, and neurosurgery to provide lifesaving

care for patients, increased research space, and improved collaboration

among staff.

The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) received a

$1 million grant to support the John S. McCain III Endowed Chair in

Brain Cancer Research. TGen has done extensive research into improved

treatment for glioblastoma, a rare, aggressive brain cancer that led to

the death of U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona. The new endowed chair

position allows TGen to turn genetic research breakthroughs into medical

advances that will transform brain cancer treatment. The endowed chair

will be the highest honor given to a member of the TGen faculty. Having

a premier scientist paired with the McCain name will allow TGen to honor

the late senator publicly and in perpetuity.

“Piper Trust is privileged to help further the missions of Barrow

Neurological Institute and TGen—we are so fortunate that these

world-renowned healthcare and medical research organizations reside in

Maricopa County, yet benefit the world with their leading medical

treatments and care,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO, Virginia

G. Piper Charitable Trust.

Following are grants awarded July through

November 2018; grants for this period total more than $6.86

million.

ARTS AND CULTURE—TOTAL AWARDED: $1,543,300

Jazz

in Arizona, Inc.

Support efforts to strengthen nonprofit

board governance practices and leadership (Good Governance Fund).

$15,000

/ 12 months

Jewish

Community Association of Greater Phoenix

Support Holocaust

education through Violins of Hope programming.

$60,000 / 12 months

The

Phoenix Symphony

Support strategy to strengthen financial

capacity.

$1,000,000 / 12 months

Western

Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, Inc.

Develop and

implement a comprehensive marketing and communications initiative.

$468,300

/ 24 months

CHILDREN—TOTAL AWARDED: $203,500

Big

Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Implement modified

mentor retention plan and training.

$108,500 / 24 months

First

Place AZ

Support efforts to strengthen nonprofit board

governance practices and leadership (Good Governance Fund).

$15,000

/ 12 months

Southern

Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired

(SAAVI)

Implement life skills program for blind

children in Maricopa County.

$80,000 / 18 months

EDUCATION—TOTAL AWARDED: $515,000

Boys

& Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Phoenix

Expand STEM

programming for youth via partnership with Woz U Education Program.

$500,000

/ 24 months

Junior

Achievement of Arizona, Inc.

Support efforts to strengthen

nonprofit board governance practices and leadership (Good Governance

Fund).

$15,000 / 12 months

HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL RESEARCH—TOTAL AWARDED:

$3,000,000

Barrow

Neurological Foundation

Support new Neuroplex building to

advance care in neurology (Capital Campaign).

$2,000,000 / 36 months

Translational

Genomics Research Institute (TGen)

Support the John S.

McCain III Endowed Chair in Brain Cancer Research.

$1,000,000 / 48

months

OLDER ADULTS—TOTAL AWARDED: $393,800

Down

Syndrome Network, Inc.

Expand “Aging Matters” program for

older adults with Down syndrome and their caregivers.

$78,800 / 24

months

Esperança,

Inc.

Implement health education programs for Latino older

adults.

$300,000 / 36 months

Stardust

Non-Profit Building Supplies, Inc.

Support efforts to

strengthen nonprofit board governance practices and leadership (Good

Governance Fund).

$15,000 / 12 months

ADDITIONAL GRANTMAKING—TOTAL AWARDED: $705,000

Arizona

Community Foundation

Support funder collaborative for

enduring nonprofit collaborations in Arizona.

$150,000 / 36 months

Rockefeller

Philanthropy Advisors, Inc.

Support 12 Maricopa County

nonprofits to participate in the Listen for Good project.

$180,000

/ 12 months

Valley

Leadership

Support Pivot Toward Impact programming.

$300,000

/ 36 months

Wildfire

(formerly Arizona Community Action Association, Inc.)

Identify

technology solution to improve access to family assistance services

(fiscal agent for Utility Assistance Network).

$75,000 / 12 months

PIPER TRUST GRANTEE CAPACITY BUILDING

PROGRAMS—TOTAL AWARDED: $500,000

Piper

Fellows are eligible to apply for Piper Fellows

Organizational Enhancement Awards of up to $50,000 to support a

specific project that addresses an opportunity or challenge facing a

Fellow’s organization. A total of $150,000 was awarded during

this reporting period to the following organizations:

Arizona

Autism United (Piper Fellow Dr. Aaron Blocher-Rubin)

Expand

habilitation and speech/language services.

$50,000 / 12 months

Arizona

School for the Arts (Piper Fellow Leah Fregulia)

Support

fundraising feasibility study and collateral for capital campaign.

$50,000

/ 12 months

Valley

of the Sun United Way (Piper Fellow Amy Schwabenlender)

Explore

and develop Hub for Poverty Solutions.

$50,000 / 12 months

Piper Trust’s ATLAS ProgramATLAS

is designed to strengthen the organizational and operational structure

of nonprofits; through a Trust-initiated process, select nonprofits

(grantees) become a cohort and respectively assess lifecycle stages and

develop comprehensive plans for building organizational capacity. The

following organizations each received $50,000 ATLAS grants totaling

$350,000 during this period. Arts and Culture: Act

One; Children: Association

for Supportive Child Care, Maggie’s

Place, one•n•ten,

Open

Hearts; Education: Junior

Achievement of Arizona; Older Adults: ICM

Food & Clothing Bank.

About Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust:

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust supports organizations that enrich

health, well-being, and opportunity for the people of Maricopa County,

Arizona. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, Piper Trust has

invested more than $426 million in local nonprofits and programs. Piper

Trust grantmaking areas are healthcare and medical research, children,

older adults, arts and culture, education, and religious organizations.

For more information: visit pipertrust.org

| @PiperTrust

| Facebook.

