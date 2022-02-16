Arizona economy nears pre-pandemic norms as unemployment rate declines

As of December 2021, Arizona’s unemployment rate is 4.1%, which McPheters called “really solid.” He said Arizona tends to have a slightly higher rate of unemployment because of the large number of people moving to the state, who might find a house or apartment first before they settle into a job, something he called a “good problem to have.”

These unemployment numbers exist at a time when workers in low-paying jobs, such as food service and retail, reportedly are quitting in droves, a phenomenon known as the “great resignation.” McPheters said the trend is made possible by a fast-growing economy.

“People quit with the optimism that they’re going to be able to move on to something better,” he said. “There’s a lot of ‘Help wanted’ signs all over the place, so you’re going to have people moving from one job to another, and, of course, they’re going to want to move to a better job.”

As a whole, Arizona actually has seen dramatic wage increases: up to the double digits in recent years, McPheters said. He attributes the recent increase in inflation partially to these wage increases.