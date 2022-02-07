Biz tip of the week: Are the lights dimming on your business?

During the past two years, COVID-19 has changed many facets of business operations. The necessity to pivot or shift is commonly discussed now, but it is not a new concept. Consider this adaptation of a previous Biz Tips article written back in 2018.

Bert Williams, the owner of Williams and Associates, understands marketing concepts better than most. According to Williams, the ability to recognize and adapt to significant changes in the environment are critically important. He illustrated his point with this analogy.

In nature, a lucky spider spins its web under a porch light. Every evening the light attracts bugs, many of whom get caught in the web. The spider does not have to work too hard; its dinner just shows up. The spider gets complacent and lazy. Then the bulb burns out and the bugs do not come. The spider goes hungry night after night. It fails to adapt to this change in its environment and eventually dies.