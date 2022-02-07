Biz tip of the week: Are the lights dimming on your business?

During the past two years, COVID-19 has changed many facets of business operations. The necessity to pivot or shift is commonly discussed now, but it is not a new concept. Consider this adaptation of a previous Biz Tips article written back in 2018.
Bert Williams, the owner of Williams and Associates, understands marketing concepts better than most. According to Williams, the ability to recognize and adapt to significant changes in the environment are critically important. He illustrated his point with this analogy.
In nature, a lucky spider spins its web under a porch light. Every evening the light attracts bugs, many of whom get caught in the web. The spider does not have to work too hard; its dinner just shows up. The spider gets complacent and lazy. Then the bulb burns out and the bugs do not come. The spider goes hungry night after night. It fails to adapt to this change in its environment and eventually dies.
Meanwhile, on the plains in Africa, a smart cheetah lies in wait near the water hole. Hundreds of animals must come to drink each day. The cheetah has many opportunities and rarely goes hungry. Then the water hole dries up and the animals stop coming. They have migrated to a new watering hole several miles away. The cheetah realizes the environment has changed and it tracks the animals. Once it reaches the new watering hole, the cheetah lies in wait and has many opportunities to eat. The cheetah survives because it adapted to change.
When the economy is good, many business owners get complacent and expect that business to continue. COVID-19 has dimmed the lights and dried up the watering hole for many businesses. Those who adapt effectively will survive.
Think about your business for a moment. Are you more like the spider or the cheetah?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.