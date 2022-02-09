Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network: Southwest Airlines has selected local nonprofit Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) as one of 52 nonprofits in the US to receive a special grant to share kindness. For its 50th anniversary, Southwest launched the One Million Acts of Kindness challenge to support and uplift those who help make the world a better place, one small act at a time. To celebrate having now achieved its goal of inspiring 1 million caring acts in the community, the airline has chosen 52 charitable, nonprofit organizations to receive a combined gift of One Million Dollars of Thanks. The airline’s contest invited nonprofit organizations to apply to win 100 domestic, one-way travel awards. Over 2,500 charitable groups submitted entries and participated in the challenge by signing the airline’s Kindness Pledge, thereby committing to complete acts of kindness for others. TIHAN’s application was a proposal for 100 domestic one-way travel awards to share with people living with HIV who might not be able to afford to travel and want to visit family, or who might want to have a family member come and visit them here in Tucson.