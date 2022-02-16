Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Community College: Pima Community College has been recognized with two awards from the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) for outstanding contributions to teaching and learning and for community college governorship. Board Chair Demion Clinco was selected as the recipient of the 2021 ACCT Pacific Regional Trustee Leadership Award and Biology Faculty Mays Imad was selected as the recipient of the 2021 ACCT Pacific Faculty Member Award. Clinco was recognized for his advocacy on behalf of PCC and state community colleges, including working to pass Proposition 481, advocating for a $15 million state grant to expand PCC’s aviation program and developing the college’s Centers of Excellence. Imad was honored for leading the creation of PCC’s Teaching and Learning Center and her work involving trauma-informed pedagogy, including her publications about trauma, hope and social justice during the pandemic.

The University of Arizona: The University of Arizona is among the nation’s top public research universities with $761 million in total research activity in fiscal year 2020, according to data released by the National Science Foundation. The NSF’s Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) survey annually ranks more than 900 colleges and universities and is considered the primary source of information on research and development expenditures at U.S. colleges and universities. UA saw an increase of more than $27 million over its fiscal year 2019 total. The university’s R&D expenditures rank No. 20 among public institutions and No. 35 overall. This ranking places UA in the top 4% of all U.S. universities, both public and private. The university also retained its No. 1 ranking in astronomy and astrophysics expenditures at nearly $122 million. The HERD survey also ranked UA second among schools with high Hispanic enrollment. The university ranked fifth in both the physical sciences and NASA-funded activity. The University of Arizona also earned top 50 placements in the following research categories: