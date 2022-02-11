Electric jolt: Arizona to get millions to develop EV-charging network

Arizona stands to get up to $76.5 million over the next five years to develop electric vehicle charging stations along interstate corridors, in hopes of increasing EV ownership by reducing range anxiety for drivers.

The grant is the state’s share of a five-year, $5 billion program unveiled Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation that aims to expand the number of charging stations from the current 47,055 to more than 500,000. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last fall.

The first round of funds will come this year, with Arizona in line to get $11.3 million in fiscal 2022, money that electric vehicle advocates say is badly needed in a state with large rural areas that lack stations.

“It’s going to really help to have these new charging stations that hopefully … fill in some of these holes,” said Jim Stack, president of the Phoenix chapter of the Electric Auto Association.

The first phase of the program will target interstate highway corridors to help with long-distance EV travel. A second phase, expected to be announced later this year, will focus on underserved and rural areas.