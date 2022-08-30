Future hospital north of Tucson to get apartments, townhomes instead

Local developers bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million.

Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee, bought the land in 2007 for a future hospital that the company deemed is no longer needed.

In 2020, Carondelet Marana Hospital opened nearby at Cortaro Road and Interstate 10.

HSL Properties plans to build a mix of luxury apartments and townhomes at the site, Encantada Gladden Farms, on the southwest corner of Moore Road and I-10.

The property was not on the market when Justin Lanne, Mike Chapman and Neil Davis, of the Lanne Chapman Multifamily Group at NAI Horizon, brought the buyer and seller together.

“This is a great opportunity for HSL Properties to continue its development of quality multifamily in the northwest sector of Tucson and Marana,” Lanne said.

A construction timeline has not yet been announced.

