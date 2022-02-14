Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Trico Electric Co-op: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona as part of Trico’s Power Grants program. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members. Receiving a grant of $8,500 was Arivaca Helping Hearts. Receiving a grant of $7,400 was the Arizona Burn Foundation. Receiving grants of $5,000 each were the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Literacy Connects. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson received a $4,000 grant. Receiving a grant of $3,600 was The Human-Animal Connection, while a grant of $1,500 was awarded to the Altar Valley Conservation Alliance.

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation: Delta Dental of Arizona selected nonprofit organizations across the state as recipients of grants and dental supplies to improve the oral health of Arizonans. The funds, totaling $752,423, were awarded to support projects and services promoting good oral health practices and increasing access to dental care among underserved children, pregnant women and seniors throughout 2022. Community grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000, as well as dental supplies as needed, were presented the following: Arizona Dental Foundation, Dental Lifeline Network, Desert Senita Dental Center, Marana Healthcare, National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, Sun Life Family Health Center and United Community Health Center. Delta Dental’s Impact Grant program awards organizations two-year grants with $50,000 awarded each year. The 2022-2023 recipient in Southern Arizona was El Rio Health Center’s Pediatric Dental Integration Program.

