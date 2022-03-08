Shutter company more than doubling its size in Tucson

A local manufacturer of rolling shutters and retractable screens is doubling its presence in Tucson.
Tucson Rolling Shutters Inc. is building a 14,500-square-foot expansion to the existing 12,000-square-foot facility at 2660 E. Bilby Road.
The growth is driven by demand for retractable patio screens in Arizona and Texas, said Jeff Healam, who owns the business along with his wife, Judy.
The company has a second manufacturing site in South Tucson and a sales office in Phoenix and near Austin, Texas.
The duo were the only employees when they bought the company in 1985 and today have more than 100 employees in Tucson, Phoenix and Texas.
Healam bought the 2.5-acre Bilby site in 2005 and is expanding on existing land.
He said 70% of their business comes from repeat customers or referrals.
“Patio enclosures are the lion’s share of business,” Healam said.
The expanded facility is expected to open this summer.
Other recent real estate transactions include:
Tucson 28 LLC bought the 28-unit La Paloma Apartments, 3050 N. Second Ave., from Gould Family Properties VIII LLC for $2.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.
IXL Learning Inc. bought the office building at 1630 E. River Road from 220Properties LLC for $2 million. Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller, and Dave Volk of Volk Co. represented the buyer.
Schnitzer Properties bought 8.52 acres of industrial land at 2713 and 2717 E. Corona Road from Grossprops Associates LLC for $1.4 million. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the seller.
Boron Properties bought a 13,200-square-foot industrial building at Broadbent Business Center, 2030 N. Forbes Blvd., from M.A.O.R.I LLC for $1.3 million. Jesse Blum and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer and Max Fisher, with BRD Realty LLC, represented the seller.
Elvira Apartments LLC bought the six-unit Elvira Duplexes, 335 E. Elvira Road, from Clear Value Investments II LLC for $865,000 and the 10-unit apartments and two single-family homes, at 320 and 326 E. Elvira Road, from Monteer Properties LLC for $865,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.
White Top LLC, a roofing company, leased 1,000 square feet at Camino Seco Business Park, 140 S. Camino Seco. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com