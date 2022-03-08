Shutter company more than doubling its size in Tucson

A local manufacturer of rolling shutters and retractable screens is doubling its presence in Tucson.

Tucson Rolling Shutters Inc. is building a 14,500-square-foot expansion to the existing 12,000-square-foot facility at 2660 E. Bilby Road.

The growth is driven by demand for retractable patio screens in Arizona and Texas, said Jeff Healam, who owns the business along with his wife, Judy.

The company has a second manufacturing site in South Tucson and a sales office in Phoenix and near Austin, Texas.

The duo were the only employees when they bought the company in 1985 and today have more than 100 employees in Tucson, Phoenix and Texas.

Healam bought the 2.5-acre Bilby site in 2005 and is expanding on existing land.

He said 70% of their business comes from repeat customers or referrals.

“Patio enclosures are the lion’s share of business,” Healam said.

The expanded facility is expected to open this summer.

