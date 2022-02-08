Tucson Metro Chamber selects longtime Tucsonan for CEO post

The Tucson Metro Chamber has named Michael Guymon to be its new president and CEO, after serving in those roles on an interim basis since September.

The longtime Tucsonan and University of Arizona alumnus succeeds Amber Smith, who led the business group for 3½ years before stepping down last year.

Guymon joined the Tucson Chamber as vice president in July 2018 and was promoted to executive vice president in 2021.

Before joining the chamber, Guymon was vice president at Sun Corridor Inc., focused mainly on business recruitment and expansion, marketing and developing economic development strategies, and had also served as executive director of the Metropolitan Pima Alliance.

Guymon, who has a bachelor's degree in political science from the UA, also previously chaired a nonprofit promoting biodiesel fuels and served as chief of staff to former Tucson City Council member Fred Ronstadt for eight years.

Chamber Chair Edmund Marquez said Guymon’s experience in public policy and local economic development will help the chamber garner national recognition.