Lockheed to snap up satellite-software tech from bankrupt Vector Launch

Since Vector did not receive any qualifying competing bids by the deadline, Lockheed’s bid will likely be approved at a sale hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Friday, Feb. 28, according to court documents.

Shaun Coleman, a Vector co-founder, board member and former general manager of GalacticSky, said that NewSpace Networks, a Silicon Valley space-software company he co-founded with two former Vector executives, had prepared a competing bid for the GalacticSky assets.

But with less than two weeks to review the financial information, the company’s financial backers couldn’t approve the funding in time, said Coleman, an early investor in Vector.

“We are of course disappointed that we did not win the bid but are still hopeful that we can work with Lockheed in the future to improve satellite technology for the industry,” he said in an email.

Vector had said it would pursue a separate marketing effort for its remaining small-rocket launch assets, if a bid for those assets was not received in connection with the GalacticSky sale.

Since no such bids were received, “the rocket side of the business is still in play as those assets are not part of the Lockheed acquisition,” Coleman said.

In its latest operating report to the Bankruptcy Court, Vector lists $10.5 million in debts and $15.6 million in assets, including $12.7 in property and equipment.

