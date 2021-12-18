Long Beach, LA docks work round the clock to slog through backlog of shipments

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The way Dwayne Clavon Sr. sees it, he’s ready to do his job, but the Port of Los Angeles isn’t always ready for him.

On a weekday last month, the tall, thin driver had to sit in a line of trucks that weren’t moving, waiting to unload an empty shipping container at the San Pedro Port Complex.

Clavon’s job has three essential parts: his truck tractor to haul the containers; the containers of products; and the container chassis, which attaches to his truck to secure the container. His link in the supply chain is being pinched by a shortage of chassis — the load-bearing equipment that attaches to big-rig trucks.

“They keep saying there’s a shortage of drivers,” Clavon said. “No, there’s a shortage of chassis. They’re stacking them up all over the place and not servicing them. When we try to go turn in a container or get a load out, we can’t get it out because there’s nothing to put them on.”

Pointing to a stack of chassis near the Vopak Terminal at the port, Clavon said he has to “work way more than I should” just to get the job done.