Losses for Southern Arizona artists could reach nearly $8M due to COVID-19

Survey respondents told SAACA that keys to that future included collaborating with the community and businesses to create opportunities such as musicians performing in restaurants and health facilities, arts outreach to young people and long-term investment to create sustainable funding streams for the arts.

Respondents also pointed to a need for professional development to help them transition to a digital platform and create diversified income opportunities to get through the pandemic.

Marquez said one of the biggest take-aways from the report was the need for advocacy and having a place at the table with decision-makers and community leaders who will decide how the region looks beyond the pandemic.

“This is an opportunity to put artists and creative sector voices in the conversation of the rebound in all facets,” Marquez said. “We know there could be opportunities here of how do we really rebuild smarter, more sustainable.

“This was an opportunity to put some definition around what that could look like. This will help guide our future.”