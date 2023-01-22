Love your job? Nominate your company for a Top Workplaces award!

Tucson employers and employees have learned to innovate to keep their businesses alive and thriving.
Although, the definition of “workplace” has expanded much from its traditional meaning—the number of people working primarily from home tripled in 2019 and 2021—Tucson is seeing positive trends in diminishing unemployment rates. In this new business environment, where we are still learning to adapt and develop in new ways, a solid company foundation is more important than ever to steer the proverbial ship ahead. Evaluating this foundation is exactly the goal for Top Workplaces, an awards program that is seeing its first year in Tucson in 2023.
People are also reading…
Energage is the research company behind the Top Workplaces program, conducting surveys for media in 61 markets for more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in 2022. The program continues to serve as a popular stanchion for business development as it grows, highlighting companies that engage with workplace culture and resilience the best in these ever-shifting times.
Top Workplaces honors businesses that are successful from their employees’ perspective. In doing so, the awards program offers employer recognition while supporting employee retention and appreciation.
“Being an employer of choice through a recognition program, especially in this environment, is key,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It’s paramount that employers differentiate themselves as an employer of choice.”
Tucson Media Partners and Energage will spend the next few months surveying thousands of employees at participating employers throughout the Tucson metro area. Any organization with 35 or more employees in Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties is eligible to participate. The organization can be a public, private, non-profit, or government entity.
Workplaces are evaluated by their employees with a quick 24-question survey. Energage will then collect survey data to identity award recipients. The Top Workplaces survey gets a read on employers through the eyes of their employees, giving them an opportunity to “represent their authentic culture.” Rubino says that this permits employers to see “what areas they should be celebrating and what areas they should be focusing on.”
Making your nomination is easy! Nominations can be made on our website at https://tucson.com/nominate, or be made by calling 520-542-2109. The first Top Workplaces nomination deadline is March 3, 2023, so make sure to get them in by then for yours to be considered.
“We really need workplaces that inspire employees,” said Rubino. “You have to really acknowledge employees genuinely and consistently.”
The Top Workplaces Awards Ceremony will take place in Tucson in December 2023.