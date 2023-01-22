Love your job? Nominate your company for a Top Workplaces award!

Tucson employers and employees have learned to innovate to keep their businesses alive and thriving.

Although, the definition of “workplace” has expanded much from its traditional meaning—the number of people working primarily from home tripled in 2019 and 2021—Tucson is seeing positive trends in diminishing unemployment rates. In this new business environment, where we are still learning to adapt and develop in new ways, a solid company foundation is more important than ever to steer the proverbial ship ahead. Evaluating this foundation is exactly the goal for Top Workplaces, an awards program that is seeing its first year in Tucson in 2023.