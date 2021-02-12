 Skip to main content
Low-cost airline resuming nonstop flights out of Tucson

Nonstop flights that were previously lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic from Tucson to Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Provo, Utah, are returning to Tucson International Airport.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is resuming its nonstop flights from Tucson to Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Provo, Utah.

Allegiant restarted nonstop service from Tucson International Airport to Indianapolis and Provo on Thursday, Feb. 11 and is scheduled to add flights to Las Vegas on Feb. 18.

Allegiant will fly to and from all three destinations twice each week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Currently, the airline is offering fares less than $50 one way on each of the routes at allegiantair.com.

With Allegiant’s return, flights to all but three nonstop destinations lost at TIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been restored, and one more is due to return March 13, when Southwest Airlines is scheduled to relaunch flights to and from San Diego.

Two new nonstop destinations from Tucson have been added by Southwest: Houston Hobby flights were started in October, and Oakland flights are scheduled to start March 11.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner.

