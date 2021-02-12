Low-cost airline resuming nonstop flights out of Tucson

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is resuming its nonstop flights from Tucson to Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Provo, Utah.

Allegiant restarted nonstop service from Tucson International Airport to Indianapolis and Provo on Thursday, Feb. 11 and is scheduled to add flights to Las Vegas on Feb. 18.

Allegiant will fly to and from all three destinations twice each week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Currently, the airline is offering fares less than $50 one way on each of the routes at allegiantair.com.

With Allegiant’s return, flights to all but three nonstop destinations lost at TIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been restored, and one more is due to return March 13, when Southwest Airlines is scheduled to relaunch flights to and from San Diego.

Two new nonstop destinations from Tucson have been added by Southwest: Houston Hobby flights were started in October, and Oakland flights are scheduled to start March 11.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.