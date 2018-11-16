Allegiant Air launched new nonstop service from Tucson International Airport on Thursday with a flight to Bellingham, Washington, and offered a limited fare sale to mark the occasion.
Allegiant is flying twice weekly to Bellingham and on a nonstop route from Tucson to Provo, Utah, that starts on Friday.
An Allegiant Air Airbus 319 jetliner touched down in Tucson around 3 p.m. Thursday in the latest arrival of an ultra-low-cost carrier in Tucson.
Like other low-cost carriers, Las Vegas-based Allegiant charges extra for things like seating choice, food and carry-on and checked baggage, but even with some extras fares can be substantially lower than those of typical airlines.
Frontier Airlines, which restructured as a low-fare carrier a few years ago, started nonstop flights between Tucson and Denver last week; and Via Air launched new nonstop service to Austin, Texas, in January.
On Thursday, Allegiant announced a three-day fare sale for the Tucson flights with prices as low as $68, after initially offering introductory fares when the flights were announced in August.
But travelers must act fast — seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights, Allegiant said.
Flights from Tucson to Bellingham, a gateway to Vancouver, British Columbia, must be purchased at Allegiant.com by Saturday, Nov. 17, for travel by Feb. 28; flights from Tucson to Provo must be purchased by Sunday, Nov. 18, for travel by Feb. 28.