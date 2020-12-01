Luxury electric-car maker Lucid completes first phase of Casa Grande plant

As part of the factory’s commissioning, including testing new production processes and state-of-the-art equipment, the company has already built its full beta prototype test fleet and is now transitioning to the construction of a final series of “production-representative” versions of the Lucid Air, the company said.

The Lucid manufacturing system uses advanced processes such as an aircraft-inspired riveted and bonded monocoque body structure, integrating the chassis and frame and replacing spot welds to give the Lucid Air “state-of-the-art structural efficiency.”

The finished factory is the first of four development phases planned through 2028, taking the square footage of the factory from its current 999,000 square feet to 5.1 million square feet and potentially ramping up manufacturing capacity to up to 400,000 units per year, the company said.

Lucid, which is looking to compete head on with Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. in the luxury electric vehicle market, is funded largely by a $1 billion investment by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund announced in 2018.

Lucid could qualify for more than $45 million in state incentives, including tax credits, which are tied to milestones like how many people are hired.