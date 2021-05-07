“Machete” Star Danny Trejo’s Cerveza Now Available Statewide in California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actor and humanitarian Danny Trejo today announces the statewide launch of his Mexican style lager, Trejo’s Cerveza. Prior to this expansion, Trejo’s Cerveza was only available in the Los Angeles area through retailers including Bevmo, Whole Foods, Ralphs and Total Wine.

Trejo’s Cerveza is as unique as its namesake. The crisp, Mexican style lager perfectly represents El Jefe and LA culture. With its bold, cool, and distinctive taste, it is designed to pair with food, but is also great when enjoyed on its own or in a michelada. Per Trejo and Burbank’s Lincoln Beer Company, the hops have been dialed back to make the beer smoother and less bitter than most Mexican style lagers.