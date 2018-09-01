Macy’s will open its first Arizona discount store-within-a-store at the Tucson Mall this month.
Macy’s Backstage will carry apparel for men, women and children, as well as housewares, home decor, cosmetics, jewelry and shoes.
The Tucson location, with over 12,000 square feet inside the existing department store, is expected to open Sept. 15.
The retailer has more than 100 Backstage locations inside department stores around the country and seven freestanding Backstage stores.
“Our customers are excited about the Macy’s Backstage shopping experience,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of off-price. “Macy’s Backstage was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing Macy’s locations.”
She said the merchandise changes frequently as the buying team finds deals around the world. Merchandise is 20 to 80 percent less than department store prices.
“Frequent deliveries ensure there is always a new reason to come in and shop,” Israel said.
The outlet store will carry brands not available at full-line Macy’s.
The new store will feature mobile check-out stations.