Magellan Complete Care of Louisiana, Inc. Earns Full Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health, today announced that Magellan Complete Care of Louisiana, Inc., dba Magellan of Louisiana, has earned Full Medicaid Managed Behavioral Health Organization (MBHO) Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
"Magellan of Louisiana is the only NCQA-Accredited Managed Behavioral Health Organization in the state of Louisiana that uses a wraparound model of care,” said Kathleen Coenson, General Manager of the Louisiana Coordinated System of Care (CSoC) Program for Magellan of Louisiana. “We are proud of this achievement and the outcomes that demonstrate the excellent behavioral health work that can be accomplished and coordinated through this model.”
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) contracts with Magellan of Louisiana to coordinate, administer and manage specialized behavioral health services for Medicaid eligible children and youth potentially qualified for or enrolled in the CSoC waiver. Magellan of Louisiana, within a wraparound model of care, continues to help children and youth from ages 5 through 20 who have serious mental health and substance use challenges and are in or at risk of out-of-home placement. It offers services and supports that help these youth return to or remain at home while they are being helped.
“CSoC is an innovative program designed to safely and successfully keep children with significant behavioral health and emotional challenges in their homes and communities,” said Karen Stubbs, Assistant Secretary of the Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health. “With CSoC, children and their families receive extra support from the wraparound agencies, as well as variety of service providers, all working together to meet the family’s needs. CSoC has demonstrated positive outcomes, and now NCQA accreditation. We congratulate Magellan, as well as the wraparound agencies, the many service providers and all of the CSoC families on this great accomplishment.”
NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs. NCQA reviews include rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations conducted by a team of physicians and managed care experts. A national oversight committee of physicians and behavioral health providers analyzes the team’s findings and assigns an accreditation level based on the MBHO’s performance compared to NCQA standards.
NCQA MBHO Accreditation standards are purposely set high to encourage MBHOs to continuously enhance their quality. There are approximately 60 standards for quality included in the following categories: quality management and improvement; utilization management; credentialing and re-credentialing; members’ rights and responsibilities; and preventive behavioral health care services.
About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA): NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include state and county governmental agencies, health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investors: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.