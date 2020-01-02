Magellan Complete Care Of Virginia Offers Medicare Advantage D-SNP Plan

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced its subsidiary, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia (MCC of VA), expanded its current offerings and now offers a Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) for 2020. The plan, MCC of VA (HMO SNP), is designed for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid in Virginia and will help maximize the quality of life, health, security and independence of MCC of VA members.
“At MCC of VA, we have a long history of serving complex needs of special populations through publicly funded programs,” said Darrin Johnson, chief executive officer, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia. “We are excited to offer this new plan which combines our expertise in managing physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy benefits and other services while working hand-in-hand with our members, providers and families.”
The purpose of MCC of VA is to help solve the many challenges associated with the healthcare needs of lower income individuals, many of whom face complex conditions that impact their physical health and mental well-being. MCC of VA recognizes that improvements in overall health and wellness frequently involve families, communities and even the workplace.
“The D-SNP plan will ensure coordination of care for Medicare and Medicaid eligible members, resulting in a seamless, one-stop system of local services,” continued Johnson. “Ultimately, our plan will support individuals along the path to achieving better health and well-being by providing the highest quality of support.”
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
