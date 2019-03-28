Four New Independent Directors to Join Magellan Health Board

Starboard Agrees to Support All Magellan Health Nominees at 2019

Annual Meeting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it has entered into

an agreement with Starboard Value LP (together with certain of its

affiliates, “Starboard”), which owns approximately 9.8% of the Company’s

outstanding common stock.

Under the terms of the agreement, four new independent directors will

join the Magellan Health Board of Directors effective immediately: Peter

Feld, Managing Member and Head of Research of Starboard; Leslie Norwalk,

Strategic Counsel to Epstein Becker Green and former Acting

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS);

Guy Sansone, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal; and Steven Shulman,

former Chairman and CEO of Magellan Health. The four new independent

directors will be included in the Company’s slate of directors standing

for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Following the 2019 Annual

Meeting, the Magellan Health Board will be comprised of 10 directors,

including the four new independent directors. In addition, the Magellan

Board will form a Strategic Committee of independent directors

including: Michael Diament; Peter Feld, who will chair the Strategic

Committee; Scott Mackenzie; and Steven Shulman.

Starboard has agreed to withdraw its slate of alternate nominees and

vote its shares in favor of all of the Magellan Health Board’s director

nominees and, subject to certain conditions, vote in accordance with the

Board’s recommendations on all other proposals at the 2019 Annual

Meeting. Starboard also has agreed to abide by certain standstill

provisions through the earlier of 15 business days prior to the deadline

for the submission of shareholder nominations for the Company’s 2020

Annual Meeting and 90 days prior to the first anniversary of the 2019

Annual Meeting. The complete agreement between Magellan and Starboard

will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter, Leslie, Guy and Steven to the Magellan

Board,” said Barry M. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of

Magellan Health. “With our transformation into a more diversified

healthcare company, we have worked to evolve the Board’s composition.

Collectively, these four new directors bring financial, operational,

technology and healthcare experience that we believe complement our

existing Board and will be beneficial to our business and the actions

underway to improve margins and support our growth. I look forward to

working with our new directors and benefitting from their perspectives

and contributions.”

Peter Feld, Managing Member of Starboard, said, “We are pleased to have

worked constructively with the Magellan Board and management team to

reach this agreement to strengthen the Board with new independent

directors and to create a new Strategic Committee of the Board. We

invested in Magellan because we see significant operational and

strategic opportunities for value creation. I look forward to serving on

the Board, and as Chair of the Strategic Committee, and am confident

that the additional insights and expertise of the four new directors

will further advance our common goal of enhancing shareholder value.”

About Peter A. Feld

Peter Feld has been a Managing Member and the Head of Research of

Starboard Value LP, a New York-based investment adviser with a focused

and fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S.

companies, since 2011. Prior to joining Starboard, Mr. Feld served as a

Managing Director of Ramius LLC and a Portfolio Manager of Ramius Value

and Opportunity Master Fund Ltd. from November 2008 to April 2011. He

currently serves as a director of Symantec Corporation, a cybersecurity

software and services company, since September 2018. During the past

five years, Mr. Feld served as a director of Marvell Technology Group

Ltd., The Brink’s Company, Insperity, Inc., Darden Restaurants, Inc.,

Tessera Technologies, Inc. (n/k/a Xperi Corporation), and Integrated

Device Technology, Inc.

About Leslie V. Norwalk, Esq.

Leslie Norwalk has served as Strategic Counsel to Epstein Becker Green,

P.C., a law firm with a focus on healthcare and life science, and two

healthcare consulting agencies, EBG Advisors, Inc. and National Health

Advisors, since September 2007. Additionally, since 2008, Ms. Norwalk

has served as an advisor to three private equity firms including,

Warburg Pincus, LLC, Peloton Equity, LLC and Enhanced Equity Fund, L.P.

From 2001 to 2007, Ms. Norwalk served the George W. Bush Administration

in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), most recently as

the Acting Administrator, where she managed the operations of federal

health care programs, and prior to that, as the agency's Deputy

Administrator and the Counselor to the Administrator. Prior to that, Ms.

Norwalk practiced law with Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. She also

previously served in the George H.W. Bush Administration in the White

House Office of Presidential Personnel and the Office of the U.S. Trade

Representative. Currently, Ms. Norwalk serves on the boards of

Providence Service Corporation, a social services corporation, since

November 2015, Endologix, Inc., a developer and marketer of innovative

treatments for aortic disorders, since May 2015 and NuVasive, Inc., a

medical device company, since May 2014. Previously, she served as a

director of Volcano Corporation and Press Ganey Associates, Inc. Ms.

Norwalk has also served on over a dozen private company health care

boards.

About Guy P. Sansone

Guy Sansone is a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal in New York, a

financial advisory and consulting firm notable for its work in

turnaround management and performance improvement of a number of large,

high-profile businesses across the globe, where he serves as Chairman of

the firm's Healthcare Industry Group, which he founded in 2004. Mr.

Sansone has also served on the boards of HealthPRO Heritage, a leading

national provider of therapy management and consulting services, since

September 2015 and Pager, Inc., a mobile healthcare technology company,

since March 2017. He previously served as a director of Civitas

Solutions, Inc. from 2009 until its acquisition by Celtic Intermediate

Corp. in March 2019. From November 2014 through December 2016, Mr.

Sansone served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of the Visiting

Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), the largest post-acute home-based

services provider in New York State. Prior to VNSNY, he served as a

Senior Advisor to the board of directors of Health Management

Associates, Inc., as Interim President of LifeCell Corporation, and as

the Chief Restructuring Officer for Erickson Retirement Communities

(n/k/a Erickson Living). Prior to that, Mr. Sansone was the Chief

Implementation Officer to the Saint Barnabas Health Care System (n/k/a

Saint Barnabas Medical Center, an affiliate of RWJBarnabas Health), a

Senior Consultant at Sunrise Senior Living, the Chief Executive Officer

and Chief Restructuring Officer at Saint Vincent Catholic Medical

Centers in New York, and the interim Chief Financial Officer of

HealthSouth Corporation (n/k/a Encompass Health Corporation). Mr.

Sansone also previously served as a director of Rotech Healthcare, Inc.,

where he served as President and co-Chief Executive Officer on an

interim basis.

About Steven J. Shulman

Steven Shulman has served as the Managing Partner at Shulman Family

Ventures, Inc. (Shulman Ventures), a healthcare private equity firm,

since 2008. He previously served as an Operating Partner at Water Street

Healthcare Partners, LLC from 2008 until March 2015 and Tower Three

Partners LLC from 2008 until December 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Shulman

served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Health

Services, Inc. (n/k/a Magellan Health, Inc.) from 2002 to 2008, where he

spearheaded its turnaround and restructuring following bankruptcy. He

also previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of

Internet Healthcare Group, LLC and as Chairman, President and Chief

Executive Officer of Prudential Healthcare, Inc. Prior to that, Mr.

Shulman served in senior executive positions at Value Health, Inc., a

specialty managed care company he founded and took public, including as

a Director and as President of the Pharmacy and Disease Management

Group. He also previously held senior executive positions at each of

Cigna Corporation, including as President of the East Central Division,

and Kaiser Permanente, an integrated managed care company, including as

Director, Medical Economics. Mr. Shulman currently serves as Chairman of

both Quartet Health, Inc., a healthcare technology company which

connects primary care and mental health providers, since March 2014 and

CareCentrix, Inc., a post-acute managed care company, since 2008. He

also serves as a director of several other privately-held companies,

including VillageMD, Facet, HealthMap, and Pager, Inc. Previously, Mr.

Shulman served as Chairman of the board of directors of both R1 RCM Inc.

and Health Management Associates, Inc.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Starboard

Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused

and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in

publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued

companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of

directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for

the benefit of all shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933, as

amended, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of

which are out of our control. All statements, other than statements of

historical information provided herein, may be deemed to be

forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements

regarding the composition and qualifications of the Company’s Board of

Directors. These statements are based on management’s analysis,

judgment, belief and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting

the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,”

“may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual

results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible

election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare

services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by

the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of

healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs

or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the

impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts;

termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or

amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation;

competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business

conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk

Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019. Readers are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company

undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking

statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date

of this release.

(MGLN-GEN)

###

