SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will release
financial guidance for 2019 on Friday, December 7, 2018. Barry M. Smith,
chairman and chief executive officer of Magellan Health, will host a
conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day.
The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:
Live Call
1-800-857-1812
Passcode: 2019 Guidance
Replay
1-866-357-4211 (Domestic)
1-203-369-0126
(International)
To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes
before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available
live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of
the call through January 7, 2019. A replay of the webcast will also be
available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately
two hours after its conclusion.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune
500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Magellan Health, Inc.
Media Contact:
Lilly Ackley,
(860)
507-1923
or
Investor Contact:
Joe Bogdan
(860)
507-1910