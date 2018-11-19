SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will release

financial guidance for 2019 on Friday, December 7, 2018. Barry M. Smith,

chairman and chief executive officer of Magellan Health, will host a

conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day.

The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call

1-800-857-1812

Passcode: 2019 Guidance

Replay

1-866-357-4211 (Domestic)

1-203-369-0126

(International)

To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes

before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available

live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through January 7, 2019. A replay of the webcast will also be

available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately

two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Contacts

Magellan Health, Inc.

Media Contact:

Lilly Ackley,

ackleyl@magellanhealth.com

(860)

507-1923

or

Investor Contact:

Joe Bogdan

jbogdan@magellanhealth.com

(860)

507-1910

