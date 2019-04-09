SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will report its

earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2019 at

approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2, 2019. At 7:30

a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, Magellan's management will host a

conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call

1-800-857-1812

Passcode: 1st

Quarter 2019 Earnings

Replay

1-800-324-4693 (Domestic)

1-203-369-3245

(International)

To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes

before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available

live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through June 2, 2019. A replay of the webcast will also be

available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately

two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Contacts

Media: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1923

Investors: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1910

