Magellan Health Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Magellan's management will host a conference call and webcast to review these results and other information at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day.

The call-in numbers and passcode for the conference call are as follows:

Live Call

877-269-7756 (Toll free)

201-689-7817 (International)

Confirmation Number: 13707398

Replay

877-660-6853 (Toll free)

201-612-7415 (International)

Confirmation Number: 13707398

To participate in the conference call, dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 26, 2020. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Contacts

Media: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investors: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

