Magellan Health Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual meeting format only. This decision was made as a result of the public health impact caused by COVID-19, mandated limits on public gatherings and to protect the health and safety of the company’s stockholders and associates.
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on June 17, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will be conducted solely by remote communication through a live, online audio webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person. Magellan Health stockholders of record as of April 20, 2020 can access this Annual Meeting webcast to participate, vote and ask questions via the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/282560332
If you are a stockholder of record as of April 20, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, you should click on “I have a login,” enter the control number found on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received, and enter the password “magellan2020” (the password is case sensitive).
If your shares are held in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting you must first obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee reflecting the number of shares of Magellan Health, Inc. common stock you held as of the record date, your name and email address. You then must submit a request for registration to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 10, 2020.
You may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting platform.
Please note that the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, definitive Proxy Statement, and Proxy Card will not be updated to reflect the change in the place of the Annual Meeting from an in-person meeting at a physical location to a meeting conducted solely by virtual communication; however, the proxy card may still be used to vote shares in connection with the virtual Annual Meeting.
Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the Annual Meeting via the webcast, we urge stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Instructions on how to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting can be found on page two of definitive Proxy Statement via the following link: https://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/25120/.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910
