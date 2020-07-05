Magellan Health Appoints Darren Lehrich as Chief Investor Relations Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced it has appointed Darren Lehrich as chief investor relations officer of Magellan Health. Lehrich will lead a comprehensive, investor relations program as Magellan expands relationships within key financial communities and communicates the company’s strategic direction, key initiatives and accomplishments.
Lehrich takes on the role formerly held by Joe Bogdan. As the company invests in its growth strategy, Bogdan will continue his focus leading the Actuarial and Underwriting team and expand his responsibilities to include Medical Economics and Analytics in support of the company’s strategic priorities and growth initiatives.
“Darren is a highly respected leader who brings a solid track record in investor relations to Magellan,” said Ken Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. “He will be instrumental in collaborating with the executive leadership team to drive a dialogue that strengthens stakeholder understanding of the company’s goal to become a leading independent payer services partner, offering comprehensive and integrated complex care services, solutions and insights across behavioral health, specialty health and pharmacy.”
“I look forward to drawing on my experience and relationships across the capital markets and the healthcare sector as we focus on advancing the company’s next phase of growth and success,” said Lehrich.
Before joining Magellan, Lehrich served as senior vice president, Strategy and Investor Relations for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Prior to this role, his career spanned 17 years as an equity research analyst for several leading Wall Street investment banks covering healthcare services companies. Earlier in his career, Lehrich worked at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and he also completed administrative residencies at other regional healthcare systems. Lehrich holds a master’s degree in Finance from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and a bachelor of science in Healthcare Policy and Administration from Pennsylvania State University.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (917) 291-9311
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.