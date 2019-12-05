PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed James Murray as president and chief operating officer of Magellan Health. In this role, he will lead the Magellan Behavioral and Specialty Health and Magellan Complete Care business segments, effective December 9, 2019.
“Jim is the right person to lead the Magellan Behavioral and Specialty Health and Magellan Complete Care business segments given his significant healthcare experience and proven ability to drive results in the commercial and government sector markets,” said Ken Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. “The Board and I look forward to working with Jim and know that his strong commitment to operational excellence and delivering value will benefit members, customers and shareholders alike.”
“It will be a privilege and an honor to join Magellan Health and lead these business segments as we capitalize on the opportunities to improve quality of care and member outcomes, reduce cost of care for both members and customers, and transform the delivery system in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry,” said Murray.
Murray will join Magellan Health after serving as president of PrimeWest Health, a Dallas-based company which supports physician shift to value based care. From 2017-2019, he served as chief executive officer of LifeCare HealthPartners, a Dallas-based hospital system.
Prior to these roles, Murray held significant leadership roles at Humana over a career spanning nearly three decades. As executive vice president and chief operating officer, Murray served on Humana’s executive team and was responsible for all lines of business which included Medicare, Commercial, Medicaid and Tricare.
In previous Humana leadership roles, Murray had oversight of sales, underwriting, actuarial, network and clinical management, customer service and information technology. He also held the role of chief financial officer for nine years.
Before joining Humana, Murray served as partner, specializing in the insurance industry, with Coopers & Lybrand, now PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Dayton and is a certified public accountant.
In order to provide additional time for Fasola and Murray to review the business strategy and operations, Magellan Health plans to defer release of its financial guidance for 2020. The Company will announce the specific date for communicating guidance in early 2020.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
