Magellan Health Launches Stay at Home for MY LIFE

Free virtual events empower and inspire youth to overcome challenges with mental health, substance use, juvenile justice and foster-care-related issues
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health, today announced a virtual program called Stay at Home for MY LIFE (Magellan Youth Leaders Inspiring Future Empowerment) for youth ages 13-23 who have experience with mental health, substance use, juvenile justice and foster-care-related issues.
In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, MY LIFE launched a virtual component last month, Stay at Home for MY LIFE – Virtual Youth Fest for youth and young adults across the country. These inspiring and engaging events take place every Thursday with events featuring nationally recognized inspirational speakers, uplifting entertainment, fun activities and information on a variety of topics important to youth. As a result of the Stay at Home for MY LIFE events, 89 percent of participants report feeling less alone and 90 percent of participants feel more hopeful about the future.
“We are pleased to share MY LIFE in this safe and innovative way that provides a healthy outlet for youth and young adults, especially during these most challenging times,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We understand the critical importance of social interaction in the lives of young people. Stay at Home for MY LIFE is bridging the gap during the pandemic and virtually connecting youth with musicians, poets and individuals with lived experiences for an engaging, supportive experience.”
Since 2008, Magellan’s MY LIFE program has been leading the way nationally for youth in behavioral health and foster care systems, allowing them to share their stories and support each other in their goals. Through regular meetings, special events, performances, social media, and local and national presentations, youth create positive change for themselves and others in their communities.
Currently, the virtual event takes place every Thursday from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Eastern. To learn more about Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty health subsidiary of Magellan Health, and the MY LIFE program, visit www.magellanhealthcare.com/about/MYLIFE. Youth and young adults interested in attending Stay Home for MY LIFE can register here.
About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910
