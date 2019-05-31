Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community
Magellan
Health, Inc. today announced that it will open a free
24-hour crisis line for any individuals affected by the mass casualty
shooting that occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in
Virginia Friday afternoon.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services
is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other
resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it,
resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations
with children who may be following the news in the media. These
resources are offered free-of-charge to assist any individual who may
need support as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt,
fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.
Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery
from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health's website here.
Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health,
concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical
management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral
health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the
country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to
help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.
