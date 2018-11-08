Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Borderline--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free

24-hour crisis line for any individuals affected by the shooting that

occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services

is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other

resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it,

resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations

with children who may be following the news in the media. These

resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist

individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt,

fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery

from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health's website.

Magellan

Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health,

concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical

management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral

health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the

country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to

help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

Contacts

Magellan Health, Inc.

Media Contact:

Lilly Ackley,

860-507-1923

ackleyl@magellanhealth.com

or

Investor

Contact:

Joe Bogdan, 860-507-1910

jbogdan@magellanhealth.com

