Magellan Health Opens Free Crisis Hotline to Support First Responders and Healthcare Workers Responding to COVID-19

Critical workers will speak directly to a certified licensed mental health clinician.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health, today announced that it has opened a free national 24-hour crisis line for all first responders and healthcare workers who are serving on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic. These critical workers who call the hotline will speak directly to a certified licensed mental health clinician. The hotline is being operated by Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of the company.
The toll-free number for critical workers for mental health support is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).
“The mental health and emotional well-being of first responders and healthcare workers serving our nation during this crisis are vital and of much concern to us at Magellan,” said Jim Murray, president and chief operating officer, Magellan Health. “Our experienced clinicians are trained and ready to listen and help critical workers who need mental health support during this very difficult time.”
Magellan will provide free, confidential mental health services and access to other resources, such as community-based support, to assist those responding directly to the pandemic. These resources are offered free-of-charge to assist critical workers as they try to cope with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to the situations they may be experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented time for all of us, and Magellan continues to monitor the pandemic and take critical steps to support first responders and healthcare workers who are providing care for all of us,” said Varun Choudhary, M.D., chief medical officer, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare.
To learn more about how Magellan Healthcare is offering support and responding during the COVID-19 pandemic for the general public and its members, visit MagellanHealthcare.com/COVID-19.
About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health, medical specialty treatment and fully integrated managed care. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
Contacts
Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923
Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.