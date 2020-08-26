 Skip to main content
Magellan Health Provides Free Consultation Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by California Wildfires

  • Updated

Consultation and resources available to local community

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the wildfires in California.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan confidential consultation services are offered free-of charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters. Crisis line callers may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

In addition, resources specific to disasters, emergency preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Ready.gov.

Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

