Counseling and resources are available free-of-charge to local
community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that ahead of, during
and in the aftermath of Hurricane Lane it will open a 24-hour crisis
line for all individuals in Hawai’i affected by the storm and its
aftermath.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services
is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other
resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters
and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Hawai’i
as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and
hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.
In addition, tip sheets with resources specific to hurricane
preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s
website.
Magellan Health is a leader in managing complex population health,
concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical
management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral
health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the
country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to
help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune
500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
