Counseling and resources are available free-of-charge to local

community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that ahead of, during

and in the aftermath of Hurricane Lane it will open a 24-hour crisis

line for all individuals in Hawai’i affected by the storm and its

aftermath.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services

is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other

resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters

and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Hawai’i

as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and

hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.

In addition, tip sheets with resources specific to hurricane

preparedness, response and recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s

website.

Magellan Health is a leader in managing complex population health,

concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical

management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral

health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the

country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to

help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-CHS)

Contacts

Magellan Health, Inc.

Media Contact:

Lilly Ackley,

860-507-1923

ackleyl@magellanhealth.com

or

Investor

Contact:

Joe Bogdan, 860-507-1910

jbogdan@magellanhealth.com

