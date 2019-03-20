Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free

24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the flooding in

Nebraska.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services

is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other

resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters

and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Nebraska

as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and

hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery

can be found on Magellan Health’s website.

In addition, resources specific to flooding preparedness, response and

recovery can be found on Ready.gov.

Magellan

Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health,

concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical

management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral

health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the

country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to

help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1910

