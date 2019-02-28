Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community
24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the flooding in
Northern California.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services
is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other
resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters
and additional community-based support to assist individuals in Northern
California as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness,
anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.
Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery
can be found on Magellan Health’s website.
In addition, resources specific to flooding preparedness, response and
recovery can be found on Ready.gov.
Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health,
concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical
management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral
health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the
country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to
help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,
(860) 507-1923
Investor Contact:
Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,
(860) 507-1910