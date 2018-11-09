Counseling and resources available free-of-charge to local community
Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free
24-hour crisis line for all individuals in California affected by the
recent wildfires and their aftermath.
The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services
is 1-800-327-7451.
Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other
resources, such as referrals to local non-profit organizations, shelters
and additional community-based support to assist individuals in
California as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness,
anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of natural disasters.
In addition, tip sheets with resources specific to wildfire
preparedness, evacuation procedures and steps towards recovery can be
found on Magellan Health’s website.
In addition, resources specific to wildfire preparedness, response and
recovery can be found on Ready.gov.
Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health,
concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical
management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral
health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the
country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to
help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.
(MGLN-CSH)
Contacts
Magellan Health, Inc.
Media Contact:
Lilly Ackley,
860-507-1923
or
Investor
Contact:
Joe Bogdan, 860-507-1910