Magellan Health Reports 2020 Financial Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, as summarized below:

 
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
December 31December 31
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Continuing Operations


2020



2019



Chg



2020



2019



Chg


Net revenue


$



1,185.0



 



$



1,133.8



4.5



%



$



4,577.5



$



4,565.6



0.3



%


Net (loss) income


$



(24.7



)



$



9.5



NM



 



$



4.0



$



12.6



-67.9



%


Segment profit [1]


$



11.3



 



$



55.9



-79.8



%



$



144.0



$



185.8



-22.5



%


Adjusted net income (loss) [1]


$



(9.8



)



$



16.5



NM



 



$



19.6



$



36.7



-46.6



%


Earnings (loss) per share


$



(0.96



)



$



0.38



NM



 



$



0.16



$



0.51



-68.6



%


Adjusted earnings (loss) per share [1]


$



(0.38



)



$



0.66



NM



 



$



0.77



$



1.49



-48.3



%


 
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
NM = "not meaningful"

Full Year 2020 Highlights and Other Recent Developments:



  • Full year 2020 net revenue from continuing operations increased 0.3% to $4.6 billion as compared to 2019.


  • Full year 2020 net income from continuing operations was $4.0 million as compared to $12.6 million for 2019. Net income was impacted by non-cash special charges related to a reduced real estate footprint and severance, higher discretionary benefits, and new contract implementation costs, partially offset by a deferred tax benefit realized from the sale of the Magellan Complete Care Business (the “MCC Business”) to Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina”).


  • Full year 2020 adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share were $19.6 million and $0.77 as compared to $36.7 million and $1.49, respectively, for 2019.


  • On December 22, 2020, the Company announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Bayless Integrated Healthcare, a leading integrated behavioral and primary care provider in Arizona.


  • On December 31, 2020 the Company completed the sale of the MCC Business to Molina for cash in the amount of $850 million plus closing adjustments of $158 million (subject to post-closing adjustments, if any), and the assumption by Molina of liabilities of the MCC Business. The Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $348.1 million from the sale in discontinued operations.


  • On January 4, 2021 the Company and Centene Corporation announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Centene will acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.


  • On January 13, 2021 the Company led a Series B financing in NeuroFlow, a digital health company combining workflow automation, consumer engagement solutions, and applied AI to promote behavioral health integration in all care settings.

“I am proud of our accomplishments in 2020, and I am grateful for all of our Magellan Health associates for how well they adapted to an environment dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, we remained focused on delivering on our commitments to members, customers and shareholders, while also making significant progress to rationalize our cost structure and advance our innovation and growth initiatives. Through the successful transition of the MCC Business to Molina on December, 31, 2020, we also achieved our goal to reposition Magellan’s business,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“On January 4, 2021, we announced that we entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Centene Corporation will acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash. I am pleased with the energy and enthusiasm exhibited by both organizations about this transaction,” continued Fasola. “I expect Magellan to continue to have significant opportunities serving third-party customers and growing as a payer services business operating independently under Centene’s Health Care Enterprises division.”

Net Revenue

Net revenue from continuing operations was $4.58 billion for 2020, an increase of 0.3% compared to 2019 primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Management segment, partially offset by a modest decline in the Healthcare segment.

Segment Profit

Segment profit from continuing operations was $144.0 million for 2020, compared to $185.8 million in 2019.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $135.2 million, representing a decrease of $9.0 million from 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by net contract losses and higher discretionary benefits, partially off-set by lower utilization.



  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $85.4 million, representing a decrease of $25.1 million from 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by start-up costs associated with the Medi-Cal PBA contract, lower PBM gross margin and higher discretionary benefits, partially off-set by strong results from specialty pharmacy operations.



  • Corporate segment costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $76.6 million, as compared to $68.8 million in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by transaction related expenses and increased discretionary compensation.

Other Items

The Company recorded a special charge of $34.1 million during 2020 primarily associated with non-cash lease termination and abandonment costs for planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint and severance related to the transformation operational initiatives.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for 2020 was $378.3 million, as compared to $43.3 million during 2019. This increase was primarily driven by a $348.1 million gain realized on the sale of the MCC Business to Molina and lower utilization trends due to COVID-19.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow provided by operations from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $179.5 million, as compared to $183.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $1,148.8 million, as compared to $81.1 million at December 31, 2019. This increase is largely due to the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the MCC Business to Molina. Approximately $35.0 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at December 31, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations.

Earnings Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Centene, the Company is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its 2020 earnings release and does not expect to do so in future quarters. Please direct any questions regarding this earnings release to Magellan’s Investor Relations or Media contacts.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

MCC Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

Due to the sale of the MCC Business to Molina, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented reflect the MCC Business as discontinued operations.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Important proposed merger-related and other risk factors that may cause such differences include: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger; (ii) the transaction closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all, including due to the failure to obtain the Company stockholder approval and regulatory approvals; (iii) the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger may disrupt the Company’s business operations (including the threatened or actual loss of employees, customers or suppliers); and (iv) the Company could experience financial or other setbacks if the transaction encounters unanticipated problems. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

 
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2019December 31, 2020
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



115,752



 



$



1,144,450



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



680,569



 



 



743,502



 


Short-term investments


 



98,797



 



 



140,847



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



44,962



 



 



43,334



 


Other current assets


 



69,687



 



 



84,264



 


Current portion of assets held for sale


 



663,276



 



 



-



 


Total Current Assets


 



1,673,043



 



 



2,156,397



 


Property and equipment, net


 



131,712



 



 



136,739



 


Long-term investments


 



2,864



 



 



2,612



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,840



 



 



1,842



 


Other long-term assets


 



58,905



 



 



108,797



 


Goodwill


 



806,421



 



 



873,779



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



81,675



 



 



79,689



 


Assets held for sale, less current portion


 



335,713



 



 



-



 


Total Assets


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,359,855



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



83,790



 



$



137,380



 


Accrued liabilities


 



191,854



 



 



354,906



 


Medical claims payable


 



128,114



 



 



111,851



 


Other medical liabilities


 



92,915



 



 



126,921



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



3,491



 



 



6,521



 


Current portion of liabilities held for sale


 



409,983



 



 



-



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



910,147



 



 



737,579



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



679,125



 



 



631,855



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,971



 



 



7,102



 


Tax contingencies


 



9,453



 



 



11,002



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



56,393



 



 



69,283



 


Liabilities held for sale, less current portion


 



37,301



 



 



-



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,694,390



 



 



1,456,821



 


Redeemable non-controlling interest


 



-



 



 



33,062



 


Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



543



 



 



555



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



1,386,616



 



 



1,477,219



 


Retained earnings


 



1,475,207



 



 



1,857,130



 


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


 



144



 



 



(205



)


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,464,727



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,397,783



 



 



1,869,972



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,359,855



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
 
Three Months EndedYears Ended
December 31,December 31,


 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



580,544



 



$



579,454



 



$



2,346,935



 



$



2,250,021



 


PBM


 



553,231



 



 



605,506



 



 



2,218,678



 



 



2,327,510



 


Total net revenue


 



1,133,775



 



 



1,184,960



 



 



4,565,613



 



 



4,577,531



 


 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care


 



367,819



 



 



362,478



 



 



1,543,524



 



 



1,397,855



 


Cost of goods sold


 



507,917



 



 



559,140



 



 



2,059,285



 



 



2,180,717



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)


 



207,616



 



 



259,401



 



 



801,667



 



 



880,168



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



27,869



 



 



26,411



 



 



110,367



 



 



98,387



 


Interest expense


 



8,826



 



 



6,626



 



 



35,868



 



 



30,865



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,578



)



 



(1,935



)



 



(6,857



)



 



(4,054



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



9,170



 



 



-



 



 



34,078



 


Total costs and expenses


 



1,118,469



 



 



1,221,291



 



 



4,543,854



 



 



4,618,016



 


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


 



15,306



 



 



(36,331



)



 



21,759



 



 



(40,485



)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes


 



5,854



 



 



(11,635



)



 



9,162



 



 



(44,531



)


Net income (loss) from continuing operations


 



9,452



 



 



(24,696



)



 



12,597



 



 



4,046



 


Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


 



11,132



 



 



293,629



 



 



43,305



 



 



378,289



 


Net Income


$



20,584



 



$



268,933



 



$



55,902



 



$



382,335



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



24,491



 



 



25,781



 



 



24,243



 



 



25,255



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



24,905



 



 



25,781



 



 



24,563



 



 



25,532



 


 
Net income (loss) per common share — basic
Continuing operations


$



0.39



 



$



(0.96



)



$



0.52



 



$



0.16



 


Discontinued operations


 



0.45



 



 



11.39



 



 



1.79



 



 



14.98



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.84



 



$



10.43



 



$



2.31



 



$



15.14



 


Net income (loss) per common share — diluted
Continuing operations


$



0.38



 



$



(0.96



)



$



0.51



 



$



0.16



 


Discontinued operations


 



0.45



 



 



11.39



 



 



1.76



 



 



14.82



 


Consolidated operations


$



0.83



 



$



10.43



 



$



2.27



 



$



14.98



 


 
Net income


$



20,584



 



$



268,933



 



$



55,902



 



$



382,335



 


Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities (2)


 



(173



)



 



(326



)



 



468



 



 



(349



)


Comprehensive income


$



20,411



 



$



268,607



 



$



56,370



 



$



381,986



 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $5,462 and $7,342 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $24,673 and $25,172 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.


(2) Net of income tax (benefit) provision of $(51) and $(116) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $150 and $(124) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
Years Ended
December 31,


 



2019



 



 



2020



 


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



55,902



 



$



382,335



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



131,509



 



 



118,745



 


Special charges


 



-



 



 



34,078



 


Gain on sale of MCC


 



-



 



 



(348,145



)


Non-cash interest expense


 



1,537



 



 



1,652



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



25,501



 



 



25,450



 


Non-cash income tax provision (benefit)


 



7,052



 



 



(10,435



)


Non-cash (amortization) accretion on investments


 



(433



)



 



4,282



 


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(133,999



)



 



17,078



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



(4,144



)



 



1,628



 


Other assets


 



19,492



 



 



(48,328



)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



56,843



 



 



225,055



 


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



(28,969



)



 



44,449



 


Contingent consideration


 



(3,877



)



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



(1,352



)



 



(3,075



)


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



(10,668



)



 



6,361



 


Other


 



1,452



 



 



(369



)


Net cash provided by operating activities


 



115,846



 



 



450,761



 


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations


 



(67,768



)



 



271,256



 


Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations


 



183,614



 



 



179,505



 


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(60,402



)



 



(75,480



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(727



)



 



(100,604



)


Sale of MCC


 



-



 



 



1,013,828



 


Purchases of investments


 



(514,324



)



 



(804,150



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



555,960



 



 



645,345



 


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


 



(19,493



)



 



678,939



 


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations


 



41,830



 



 



(119,017



)


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations


 



(61,323



)



 



797,956



 


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


 



-



 



 



80,000



 


Payments to acquire treasury stock


 



(4,125



)



 



-



 


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



32,708



 



 



64,167



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(67,511



)



 



(131,667



)


Payments on contingent consideration


 



(6,247



)



 



-



 


Other


 



1,763



 



 



637



 


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 



(43,412



)



 



13,137



 


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations


 



50,050



 



 



(38,100



)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations


 



(93,462



)



 



51,237



 


 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



28,829



 



 



1,028,698



 


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



86,923



 



 



115,752



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



115,752



 



$



1,144,450



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(In thousands)
 
 
Three Months EndedYears Ended
December 31,December 31,


 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



507,774



 



$



500,491



 



$



2,082,088



 



$



1,959,869



 


Cost of care


 



(367,819



)



 



(362,478



)



 



(1,543,524



)



 



(1,397,855



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(104,166



)



 



(122,727



)



 



(402,006



)



 



(433,723



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,864



 



 



2,180



 



 



7,639



 



 



6,876



 


Healthcare segment profit


 



37,653



 



 



17,466



 



 



144,197



 



 



135,167



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



72,928



 



 



79,171



 



 



265,439



 



 



290,855



 


PBM revenue


 



558,168



 



 



610,927



 



 



2,236,829



 



 



2,347,446



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(512,599



)



 



(564,294



)



 



(2,076,509



)



 



(2,199,674



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(84,909



)



 



(108,010



)



 



(323,162



)



 



(360,970



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,369



 



 



2,062



 



 



7,834



 



 



7,723



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



35,957



 



 



19,856



 



 



110,431



 



 



85,380



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(158



)



 



(208



)



 



(592



)



 



(703



)


PBM revenue


 



(4,937



)



 



(5,421



)



 



(18,151



)



 



(19,936



)


Cost of goods sold


 



4,682



 



 



5,154



 



 



17,224



 



 



18,957



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(18,541



)



 



(28,664



)



 



(76,499



)



 



(85,475



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,229



 



 



3,099



 



 



9,200



 



 



10,573



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(17,725



)



 



(26,040



)



 



(68,818



)



 



(76,584



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



580,544



 



 



579,454



 



 



2,346,935



 



 



2,250,021



 


PBM revenue


 



553,231



 



 



605,506



 



 



2,218,678



 



 



2,327,510



 


Cost of care


 



(367,819



)



 



(362,478



)



 



(1,543,524



)



 



(1,397,855



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(507,917



)



 



(559,140



)



 



(2,059,285



)



 



(2,180,717



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(207,616



)



 



(259,401



)



 



(801,667



)



 



(880,168



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



5,462



 



 



7,341



 



 



24,673



 



 



25,172



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



55,885



 



$



11,282



 



$



185,810



 



$



143,963



 


 
 
Reconciliation of income from continuing before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP):
Income from continuing operations before income taxes


$



15,306



 



$



(36,331



)



$



21,759



 



$



(40,485



)


Stock compensation expense


 



5,462



 



 



7,341



 



 



24,673



 



 



25,172



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



27,869



 



 



26,411



 



 



110,367



 



 



98,387



 


Interest expense


 



8,826



 



 



6,626



 



 



35,868



 



 



30,865



 


Interest and other income


 



(1,578



)



 



(1,935



)



 



(6,857



)



 



(4,054



)


Special charges


 



-



 



 



9,170



 



 



-



 



 



34,078



 


Segment profit from continuing operations


$



55,885



 



$



11,282



 



$



185,810



 



$



143,963



 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit.
(2) Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for certain Healthcare customers, and the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
Three Months EndedYears Ended
December 31,December 31,


 



2019



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



 



2020



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$



9,452



 



$



(24,696



)



$



12,597



 



$



4,046



 


Adjustments
Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



9,750



 



 



10,610



 



 



33,002



 



 



39,793



 


Special charges


 



-



 



 



9,170



 



 



-



 



 



34,078



 


Tax impact


 



(2,689



)



 



(5,077



)



 



(8,874



)



 



(19,465



)


Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture


 



-



 



 



153



 



 



-



 



 



(38,859



)


Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations


$



16,513



 



$



(9,840



)



$



36,725



 



$



19,593



 


 
 
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —Diluted


$



0.38



 



$



(0.96



)



$



0.51



 



$



0.16



 


Adjustments
Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



0.39



 



 



0.41



 



 



1.34



 



 



1.56



 


Special charges


 



-



 



 



0.36



 



 



-



 



 



1.33



 


Tax impact


 



(0.11



)



 



(0.20



)



 



(0.36



)



 



(0.76



)


Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture


 



-



 



 



0.01



 



 



-



 



 



(1.52



)


Adjusted earnings (loss) per share


$



0.66



 



$



(0.38



)



$



1.49



 



$



0.77



 


Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Darren Lehrich, lehrichd@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1814

