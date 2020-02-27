Magellan Health Reports 2019 Financial Results and Provides 2020 Guidance

Magellan Health Reports 2019 Financial Results and Provides 2020 Guidance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, as summarized below:

Three Months EndedYears Ended
December 31December 31
(In millions, except per share results)


 



2019



 



 



2018



 



 



Chg



 



 



 



2019



 



 



2018



 



Chg


Net revenue


$



1,802.7



$



1,844.6



 



-2.3



%



$



7,159.4



$



7,314.2



-2.1



%


Net income (loss)


$



20.6



$



(28.0



)



n/m



 



$



55.9



$



24.2



131.2



%


Segment profit [1]


$



72.9



$



16.0



 



354.4



%



$



252.7



$



228.0



10.8



%


Adjusted net income (loss) [1]


$



30.8



$



(18.6



)



n/m



 



$



91.7



$



61.7



48.7



%


Diluted per share results:
Earnings (Loss) per share


$



0.84



$



(1.16



)



n/m



 



$



2.28



$



0.97



135.1



%


Adjusted earnings (loss) per share [1]


$



1.24



$



(0.77



)



n/m



 



$



3.73



$



2.46



51.6



%


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Highlights Include:



  • Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $7.2 billion largely consistent with 2018.


  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $55.9 million from 2018.


  • Segment profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $252.7 million from 2018.


  • Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $91.7 million from 2018.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments totaled $195.4 million, which represents an increase of $65.0 million from the balance at December 31, 2018. Approximately $134.8 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at December 31, 2019 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • On December 20, 2019, the Company entered into a contract with the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) for the provision of pharmacy benefit administration services statewide effective January 1, 2021.


  • On December 5, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of James Murray as president and chief operating officer of Magellan Health.


  • On February 3, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of David Haddock as general counsel and secretary of Magellan Health.

“We have made significant investments in Magellan Complete Care and Magellan Rx Management, and, as a result, we have experienced recent growth within those businesses, including the pharmacy PBA win in California,” said Kenneth J. Fasola, chief executive officer. “I believe we have far more growth potential across our businesses. In particular, I see a large market for a revitalized and expanded suite of payer solutions within our Behavioral and Specialty Health business.”

Net Revenue

For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenue was $7.2 billion, largely consistent with 2018. Net revenue growth in Magellan Complete Care (MCC) was largely offset by the loss of a health plan PBM customer due to an acquisition and the planned reduction in the geographic scope of the Company’s Part D pharmacy plan.

Segment Profit

For the year ended December 31, 2019, segment profit increased 10.8 percent to $252.7 million from $228.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.



  • Healthcare segment profit for the full year ended December 31, 2019, was $177.4 million compared to $149.1 million in 2018. The 2019 increase was primarily driven by MCC cost of care improvements in Virginia, partially offset by the contraction in the MCC Florida footprint and the Behavioral and Specialty utilization pressure.



  • Pharmacy Management segment profit of $110.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase from the $104.4 million in 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the strong results in the specialty division and improved margins in the PBM business, partially off-set by lower discretionary benefits in 2018.



  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $25.6 million in 2018. The increase is mainly due to lower discretionary benefits in 2018.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $115.8 million, compared to $164.8 million for the prior year. The decline is largely due to the timing of receipt of MCC capitation payments.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $195.4 million, which represents an increase of $65.0 million from the balance at December 31, 2018. Approximately $134.8 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at December 31, 2019 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.

Restricted cash and investments at December 31, 2019, of $475.0 million reflected a decrease of $52.6 million from the balance at December 31, 2018. This decrease is primarily attributable to a delay in health plan capitation payments from the state of New York, partially off-set by growth in MCC Virginia.

2020 Guidance

The Company announced its 2020 full year guidance parameters:

2020 Guidance
(In millions, except per share results)LowHigh
Net revenue


$



7,000.0



$



7,400.0


Income before income taxes


$



79.0



$



109.0


Net income


$



42.0



$



62.0


Segment Profit[1]


$



250.0



$



280.0


Adjusted net income[1]


$



83.0



$



103.0


 
Diluted per share results:
Earnings per share[2]


$



1.69



$



2.49


Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]


$



3.34



$



4.14


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.
[2] 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and option exercises through the close of business February 21, 2020, but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.

The Company expects net revenue in the range of $7.0 to $7.4 billion. Net income is expected to be in the range of $42 to $62 million, which equates to a diluted earnings per share range of $1.69 to $2.49. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $83 to $103 million, which equates to an adjusted EPS range of $3.34 to $4.14. Segment profit for the full year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $250 to $280 million.

“We ended 2019 with solid fourth quarter results, and I believe that our 2020 guidance strikes a good balance between current earnings and the necessary investments to establish a strong foundation for growth and margin expansion in 2021 and beyond,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year end results along with 2020 financial guidance on a conference call scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-566-5773 and use passcode “4th Quarter 2019 Earnings and 2020 Guidance” approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through March 31, 2020. This replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-766-1882 (Domestic) or 1-402-998-0968 (International). A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements, other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding 2020 guidance for net revenue, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share; growth and margin opportunities and initiatives; business environment, long term opportunities and strategy; and transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives. These statements are based on management’s analysis, judgment, belief and expectation only as of the date hereof, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due to, among other things, the possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives including its transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q to be filed during 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Segment profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS information referred to herein may be considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information regarding these measures, including the reasons management considers this information useful to investors, are included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2018December 31, 2019
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



272,308



 



$



325,249



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



756,059



 



 



890,065



 


Short-term investments


 



382,582



 



 



334,489



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



40,818



 



 



44,962



 


Other current assets


 



95,400



 



 



78,278



 


Total Current Assets


 



1,547,167



 



 



1,673,043



 


Property and equipment, net


 



150,748



 



 



138,422



 


Long-term investments


 



3,161



 



 



10,668



 


Deferred income taxes


 



3,411



 



 



1,840



 


Other long-term assets


 



24,530



 



 



82,700



 


Goodwill


 



1,018,156



 



 



1,018,156



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



231,883



 



 



167,344



 


Total Assets


$



2,979,056



 



$



3,092,173



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



72,077



 



$



88,415



 


Accrued liabilities


 



231,356



 



 



284,024



 


Short-term contingent consideration


 



8,000



 



 



-



 


Medical claims payable


 



393,547



 



 



409,533



 


Other medical liabilities


 



169,639



 



 



124,684



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



24,274



 



 



3,491



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



898,893



 



 



910,147



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



728,608



 



 



679,125



 


Deferred income taxes


 



11,167



 



 



17,034



 


Tax contingencies


 



16,478



 



 



14,841



 


Long-term contingent consideration


 



2,124



 



 



-



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



36,483



 



 



73,243



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,693,753



 



 



1,694,390



 


 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



535



 



 



543



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



1,326,645



 



 



1,386,616



 


Retained earnings


 



1,419,449



 



 



1,475,207



 


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


 



(324



)



 



144



 


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,461,002



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,285,303



 



 



1,397,783



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



2,979,056



 



$



3,092,173



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Years Ended



December 31,



 



December 31,



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 



 



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



1,207,552



 



$



1,292,335



 



$



4,878,442



 



$



5,103,393



 


PBM


 



637,093



 



 



510,322



 



 



2,435,709



 



 



2,056,030



 


Total net revenue


 



1,844,645



 



 



1,802,657



 



 



7,314,151



 



 



7,159,423



 


 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care


 



959,906



 



 



983,678



 



 



3,762,412



 



 



3,940,531



 


Cost of goods sold


 



593,793



 



 



465,614



 



 



2,283,022



 



 



1,898,871



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)


 



277,835



 



 



286,051



 



 



1,071,535



 



 



1,090,731



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



35,358



 



 



33,154



 



 



132,660



 



 



131,509



 


Interest expense


 



9,362



 



 



8,898



 



 



35,396



 



 



36,153



 


Interest and other income


 



(4,090



)



 



(4,224



)



 



(14,068



)



 



(19,189



)


Total costs and expenses


 



1,872,164



 



 



1,773,171



 



 



7,270,957



 



 



7,078,606



 


(Loss) income before income taxes


 



(27,519



)



 



29,486



 



 



43,194



 



 



80,817



 


Provision for income taxes


 



448



 



 



8,902



 



 



19,013



 



 



24,915



 


Net (loss) income


$



(27,967



)



$



20,584



 



$



24,181



 



$



55,902



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



24,048



 



 



24,491



 



 



24,349



 



 



24,243



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



24,048



 



 



24,905



 



 



25,035



 



 



24,563



 


 
Net (loss) income per common share — basic


$



(1.16



)



$



0.84



 



$



0.99



 



$



2.31



 


Net (loss) income per common share — diluted


$



(1.16



)



$



0.84



 



$



0.97



 



$



2.28



 


 
Net (loss) income


$



(27,967



)



$



20,584



 



$



24,181



 



$



55,902



 


Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (3)


 



48



 



 



(173



)



 



56



 



 



468



 


Comprehensive (loss) income


$



(27,919



)



$



20,411



 



$



24,237



 



$



56,370



 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $2,067 and $5,669 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively, and $29,472 and $25,501 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
 
(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $856 and $(123) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively, and $1,307 and $(2,124) for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
 
(3) Net of income tax provision (benefit) of $15 and $(52) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively, and $18 and $150 for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 


Years Ended



December 31,



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



24,181



 



$



55,902



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



132,660



 



 



131,509



 


Non-cash interest expense


 



1,221



 



 



1,537



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



29,472



 



 



25,501



 


Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision


 



(1,725



)



 



7,052



 


Non-cash amortization on investments


 



1,344



 



 



(433



)


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(99,295



)



 



(133,999



)


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



127



 



 



(4,144



)


Other assets


 



(25,774



)



 



19,492



 


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



9,139



 



 



56,843



 


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



72,347



 



 



(28,969



)


Contingent consideration


 



1,307



 



 



(3,877



)


Tax contingencies


 



1,803



 



 



(1,352



)


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



18,020



 



 



(10,668



)


Other


 



17



 



 



1,452



 


Net cash provided by operating activities


 



164,844



 



 



115,846



 


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(68,275



)



 



(60,402



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(958



)



 



(727



)


Purchases of investments


 



(557,232



)



 



(514,324



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



498,032



 



 



555,960



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(128,433



)



 



(19,493



)


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments to acquire treasury stock


 



(62,640



)



 



(4,125



)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



23,064



 



 



32,708



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(122,239



)



 



(67,511



)


Payments on contingent consideration


 



-



 



 



(6,247



)


Other


 



(1,020



)



 



1,763



 


Net cash used in financing activities


 



(162,835



)



 



(43,412



)


 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



(126,424



)



 



52,941



 


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



398,732



 



 



272,308



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



272,308



 



$



325,249



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(In thousands)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Years Ended



December 31,



 



December 31,



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 



 



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



1,149,694



 



$



1,219,565



 



$



4,638,622



 



$



4,838,546



 


Cost of care


 



(959,906



)



 



(983,678



)



 



(3,762,412



)



 



(3,940,531



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(192,108



)



 



(191,261



)



 



(735,366



)



 



(726,937



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



(875



)



 



2,071



 



 



6,982



 



 



8,467



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)


 



856



 



 



(123



)



 



1,307



 



 



(2,124



)


Healthcare segment (loss) profit


 



(2,339



)



 



46,574



 



 



149,133



 



 



177,421



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



58,017



 



 



72,928



 



 



240,427



 



 



265,439



 


PBM revenue


 



684,691



 



 



558,168



 



 



2,625,417



 



 



2,236,829



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(640,843



)



 



(512,599



)



 



(2,468,170



)



 



(2,076,509



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(77,695



)



 



(84,909



)



 



(298,713



)



 



(323,162



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,206



 



 



2,369



 



 



5,458



 



 



7,834



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



25,376



 



 



35,957



 



 



104,419



 



 



110,431



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(159



)



 



(158



)



 



(607



)



 



(592



)


PBM revenue


 



(47,598



)



 



(47,846



)



 



(189,708



)



 



(180,799



)


Cost of goods sold


 



47,050



 



 



46,985



 



 



185,148



 



 



177,638



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(8,032



)



 



(9,881



)



 



(37,456



)



 



(40,632



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,736



 



 



1,229



 



 



17,032



 



 



9,200



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(7,003



)



 



(9,671



)



 



(25,591



)



 



(35,185



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



1,207,552



 



 



1,292,335



 



 



4,878,442



 



 



5,103,393



 


PBM revenue


 



637,093



 



 



510,322



 



 



2,435,709



 



 



2,056,030



 


Cost of care


 



(959,906



)



 



(983,678



)



 



(3,762,412



)



 



(3,940,531



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(593,793



)



 



(465,614



)



 



(2,283,022



)



 



(1,898,871



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(277,835



)



 



(286,051



)



 



(1,071,535



)



 



(1,090,731



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



2,067



 



 



5,669



 



 



29,472



 



 



25,501



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)


 



856



 



 



(123



)



 



1,307



 



 



(2,124



)


Consolidated segment profit


$



16,034



 



$



72,860



 



$



227,961



 



$



252,667



 


 
 
Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes to segment profit:
(Loss) income before income taxes


$



(27,519



)



$



29,486



 



$



43,194



 



$



80,817



 


Stock compensation expense


 



2,067



 



 



5,669



 



 



29,472



 



 



25,501



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



856



 



 



(123



)



 



1,307



 



 



(2,124



)


Depreciation and amortization


 



35,358



 



 



33,154



 



 



132,660



 



 



131,509



 


Interest expense


 



9,362



 



 



8,898



 



 



35,396



 



 



36,153



 


Interest and other income


 



(4,090



)



 



(4,224



)



 



(14,068



)



 



(19,189



)


Segment profit


$



16,034



 



$



72,860



 



$



227,961



 



$



252,667



 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit.
 
(2) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 


Three Months Ended



 



Years Ended



December 31,



 



December 31,



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 



 



 



2018



 



 



 



 



2019



 


(unaudited)(unaudited)
 
Net (loss) income


$



(27,967



)



$



20,584



 



$



24,181



 



$



55,902



 


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



530



 



 



-



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



856



 



 



(123



)



 



1,307



 



 



(2,124



)


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



12,402



 



 



14,273



 



 



49,078



 



 



51,090



 


Tax impact


 



(3,858



)



 



(3,906



)



 



(13,435



)



 



(13,167



)


Adjusted net (loss) income


$



(18,567



)



$



30,828



 



$



61,661



 



$



91,701



 


 
 
Net (loss) income per common share—diluted


$



(1.16



)



$



0.84



 



$



0.97



 



$



2.28



 


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense


 



-



 



 



-



 



 



0.02



 



 



-



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



0.03



 



 



(0.01



)



 



0.05



 



 



(0.09



)


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



0.52



 



 



0.57



 



 



1.96



 



 



2.08



 


Tax impact


 



(0.16



)



 



(0.16



)



 



(0.54



)



 



(0.54



)


Adjusted (loss) earnings per share


$



(0.77



)



$



1.24



 



$



2.46



 



$



3.73



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
 


February 28, 2020



Low



 



 



High


 
Net revenue


$



7,000.0



$



7,400.0


Income before income taxes


 



79.0



 



109.0


Net income


 



42.0



 



62.0


Segment profit (1)


 



250.0



 



280.0


Adjusted net income (1)


 



83.0



 



103.0


Diluted per share results:
Earnings per share (2)


 



1.69



 



2.49


Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2)


 



3.34



 



4.14


Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910

