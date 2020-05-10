Magellan Health Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
March 31
(In millions, except per share amounts)


 



2020



 



2019



Chg


Net revenue


$



1,794.3



$



1,739.5



3.2%


Net income


$



18.3



$



0.4



4134.3%


Segment profit [1]


$



74.8



$



45.6



64.3%


Adjusted net income [1]


$



28.6



$



9.6



199.3%


Earnings per share


$



0.73



$



0.02



3550.0%


Adjusted earnings per share [1]


$



1.15



$



0.40



187.5%


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Highlights:



  • Net revenue increased 3.2 percent over the first quarter of 2019 to $1.8 billion.


  • Net income increased 4134.3 percent over the first quarter of 2019 to $18.3 million.


  • Segment profit increased 64.3 percent over the first quarter of 2019 to $74.8 million.


  • Adjusted net income increased 199.3 percent over the first quarter of 2019 to $28.6 million.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $281.2 million as of March 31, 2020. Approximately $123.3 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • The Company is maintaining its full year 2020 earnings guidance.


  • On March 18, 2020, the Company announced the offering of several services and resources in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) including the digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) app, RESTORE®, at no cost for individuals experiencing sleep difficulty and insomnia.


  • On March 20, 2020, the Company expanded telehealth services and implemented additional initiatives to help support clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.


  • On April 10, 2020, the Company opened a free national 24-hour crisis line for all first responders and healthcare workers who are serving on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic.


  • On April 30, 2020, the Company and Molina Healthcare, Inc. entered into definitive agreements to divest Magellan Complete Care.

“Magellan Health has a vital, ongoing and shared responsibility in protecting the mental and physical health of millions of people,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health. “In fact, the coronavirus pandemic has made abundantly clear what we already knew – the behavioral health of individuals remains a critical societal need, presenting challenges for health plans, employers and government payors – a challenge and opportunity Magellan is well positioned to address.”

Divestiture of Magellan Complete Care

On April 30, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Molina Healthcare, Inc. to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina for a cash purchase price of $850 million, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. MCC, with revenue of over $2.7 billion in 2019, manages full-service Medicaid and Medicare health plans including Magellan Complete Care in Arizona, Florida and Virginia; Senior Whole Health in Massachusetts and New York; and TMG by Magellan in Wisconsin. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“The sale of Magellan Complete Care tightens our focus, strengthens our balance sheet and creates a new, multi-faceted strategic relationship with Molina Healthcare, a Fortune 500 company with a strong reputation for serving states and their beneficiaries’ health care needs,” said Fasola. “This divestiture will provide Magellan with additional financial flexibility to invest in our remaining businesses and supports our vision to become the leading independent payor services company offering behavioral health, specialty health, and pharmacy management solutions for high cost, chronic populations on a carve-out or integrated basis.”

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $1.8 billion, which represents an increase of three percent over the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly driven by growth within Magellan Complete Care.

Segment Profit

Segment profit was $74.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $45.6 million in the prior year quarter, including approximately $12 million of favorable out-of-period items, primarily related to MCC reserve development.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $62.1 million, which represents an increase of $17.1 million versus the first quarter of 2019. This increase is driven by favorable prior period development and utilization results, particularly in MCC of Virginia and New York, as well as reinstatement of the Health Insurer Fee.



  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $20.9 million, which was an increase of $12.6 million from the first quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase was primarily driven by improved gross margins from our PBM business as well strong performance within our specialty drug management portfolio.



  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $8.2 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $31.7 million, as compared to $35.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $281.2 million, an increase of $85.8 million from the balance at December 31, 2019. Approximately $123 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities, including $94 million at MCC entities. Thus, the Company had over $150 million in unrestricted cash at the parent as of March 31, 2020.

“Magellan posted strong first quarter results and while COVID-19 presents uncertainties, our business fundamentals are on track,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer, Magellan Health. “We’ve taken bold steps to refine our strategy, lock in value, and provide financial flexibility to the company moving forward.”

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s first quarter results on a conference call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-566-5773 and use passcode “1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Call” approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through June 10, 2020. This replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-1820 (Domestic) or 1-402-998-0909 (International). A replay of the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made in connection with this release, include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to 2020 guidance for net revenue, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share; growth and margin opportunities and initiatives; business environment, long term opportunities and strategy; transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives; our expectations regarding the benefits to the Company of the transaction to sell the Magellan Complete Care business (the “transaction”), the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction and to satisfy other closing conditions, the anticipated timing of the closing of the transaction, the benefits to the Company of the commercial agreements entered into in connection with the transaction, the ability of the Company to use the proceeds of the transaction to fund future growth initiatives or otherwise create value for the Company, the ability of the Company to strategically focus on enhancing its behavioral and specialty health business, as well as the continued growth of its pharmacy business, and the ability of the Company to achieve our strategic and growth goals. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries; litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today which contains updated or supplemental risk factors on information security and cyber-security matters, and extraordinary events including the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
 
December 31, 2019March 31, 2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
 
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents


$



325,249



 



$



383,963



 


Accounts receivable, net


 



890,065



 



 



923,716



 


Short-term investments


 



334,489



 



 



350,192



 


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



44,962



 



 



42,333



 


Other current assets


 



78,278



 



 



106,820



 


Total Current Assets


 



1,673,043



 



 



1,807,024



 


Property and equipment, net


 



138,422



 



 



143,260



 


Long-term investments


 



10,668



 



 



6,289



 


Deferred income taxes


 



1,840



 



 



698



 


Other long-term assets


 



82,700



 



 



96,389



 


Goodwill


 



1,018,156



 



 



1,018,156



 


Other intangible assets, net


 



167,344



 



 



153,095



 


Total Assets


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,224,911



 


 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable


$



88,415



 



$



104,359



 


Accrued liabilities


 



284,024



 



 



320,826



 


Medical claims payable


 



409,533



 



 



392,141



 


Other medical liabilities


 



124,684



 



 



128,454



 


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



3,491



 



 



84,402



 


Total Current Liabilities


 



910,147



 



 



1,030,182



 


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



679,125



 



 



647,624



 


Deferred income taxes


 



17,034



 



 



23,235



 


Tax contingencies


 



14,841



 



 



16,021



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



73,243



 



 



76,246



 


Total Liabilities


 



1,694,390



 



 



1,793,308



 


 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock


 



543



 



 



546



 


Additional paid-in capital


 



1,386,616



 



 



1,402,797



 


Retained earnings


 



1,475,207



 



 



1,493,044



 


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


 



144



 



 



(57



)


Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost


 



(1,464,727



)



 



(1,464,727



)


Total Stockholders’ Equity


 



1,397,783



 



 



1,431,603



 


Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


$



3,092,173



 



$



3,224,911



 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,


 



2019



 



 



2020



 


Net revenue:
Managed care and other


$



1,223,979



 



$



1,272,936



 


PBM


 



515,510



 



 



521,371



 


Total net revenue


 



1,739,489



 



 



1,794,307



 


 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care


 



941,961



 



 



951,642



 


Cost of goods sold


 



489,793



 



 



486,142



 


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)


 



271,924



 



 



287,731



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



30,708



 



 



28,684



 


Interest expense


 



9,107



 



 



9,029



 


Interest and other income


 



(4,974



)



 



(3,759



)


Total costs and expenses


 



1,738,519



 



 



1,759,469



 


Income before income taxes


 



970



 



 



34,838



 


Provision for income taxes


 



539



 



 



16,588



 


Net income


$



431



 



$



18,250



 


 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic


 



23,946



 



 



24,728



 


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted


 



24,213



 



 



24,869



 


 
Net income per common share — basic


$



0.02



 



$



0.74



 


Net income per common share — diluted


$



0.02



 



$



0.73



 


 
Net income


$



431



 



$



18,250



 


Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (3)


 



320



 



 



(201



)


Comprehensive income


$



751



 



$



18,049



 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $9,607 and $6,057 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
 
(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of $144 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
 
(3) Net of income tax provision (benefit) of $100 and $(67) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 


Three Months Ended



March 31,



 



2019



 



 



 



 



2020



 


Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income


$



431



 



$



18,250



 


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization


 



30,708



 



 



28,684



 


Non-cash interest expense


 



326



 



 



585



 


Non-cash stock compensation expense


 



9,607



 



 



6,057



 


Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision


 



(250



)



 



7,802



 


Non-cash amortization on investments


 



(192



)



 



325



 


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net


 



(23,804



)



 



(33,291



)


Pharmaceutical inventory


 



(6,333



)



 



2,629



 


Other assets


 



(10,835



)



 



(41,862



)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


 



20,399



 



 



52,746



 


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities


 



19,671



 



 



(13,622



)


Contingent consideration


 



(1,609



)



 



-



 


Tax contingencies


 



83



 



 



925



 


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities


 



(2,889



)



 



3,003



 


Other


 



111



 



 



(505



)


Net cash provided by operating activities


 



35,424



 



 



31,726



 


 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures


 



(12,642



)



 



(15,719



)


Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired


 



(320



)



 



(369



)


Purchases of investments


 



(172,766



)



 



(164,311



)


Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments


 



128,748



 



 



152,394



 


Net cash used in investing activities


 



(56,980



)



 



(28,005



)


 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit


 



-



 



 



80,000



 


Payments to acquire treasury stock


 



(4,124



)



 



-



 


Proceeds from exercise of stock options


 



2,045



 



 



10,903



 


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations


 



(7,323



)



 



(34,774



)


Payments on contingent consideration


 



(6,247



)



 



-



 


Other


 



(1,702



)



 



(1,136



)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


 



(17,351



)



 



54,993



 


 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


 



(38,907



)



 



58,714



 


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


 



272,308



 



 



325,249



 


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$



233,401



 



$



383,963



 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 


Three Months Ended



March 31,



 



2019



 



 



 



 



2020



 


Healthcare
Managed care and other revenue


$



1,164,253



 



$



1,208,674



 


Cost of care


 



(941,961



)



 



(951,642



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(179,190



)



 



(196,909



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,750



 



 



2,021



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)


 



144



 



 



-



 


Healthcare segment profit


 



44,996



 



 



62,144



 


 
Pharmacy Management
Managed care and other revenue


 



59,895



 



 



64,435



 


PBM revenue


 



556,565



 



 



573,778



 


Cost of goods sold


 



(530,207



)



 



(537,574



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(79,635



)



 



(81,866



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



1,672



 



 



2,107



 


Pharmacy Management segment profit


 



8,290



 



 



20,880



 


 
Corporate and Elimination (2)
Managed care and other revenue


 



(169



)



 



(173



)


PBM revenue


 



(41,055



)



 



(52,407



)


Cost of goods sold


 



40,414



 



 



51,432



 


Direct service costs and other


 



(13,099



)



 



(8,956



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



6,185



 



 



1,929



 


Corporate and Elimination


 



(7,724



)



 



(8,175



)


 
Consolidated
Managed care and other revenue


 



1,223,979



 



 



1,272,936



 


PBM revenue


 



515,510



 



 



521,371



 


Cost of care


 



(941,961



)



 



(951,642



)


Cost of goods sold


 



(489,793



)



 



(486,142



)


Direct service costs and other


 



(271,924



)



 



(287,731



)


Stock compensation expense (1)


 



9,607



 



 



6,057



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)


 



144



 



 



-



 


Consolidated segment profit


$



45,562



 



$



74,849



 


 
 
Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:
Income before income taxes


$



970



 



$



34,838



 


Stock compensation expense


 



9,607



 



 



6,057



 


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



144



 



 



-



 


Depreciation and amortization


 



30,708



 



 



28,684



 


Interest expense


 



9,107



 



 



9,029



 


Interest and other income


 



(4,974



)



 



(3,759



)


Segment profit


$



45,562



 



$



74,849



 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit.
 
(2) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 


Three Months Ended



March 31,



 



2019



 



 



 



 



2020



 


 
Net income


$



431



 



$



18,250



 


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



144



 



 



-



 


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



12,272



 



 



14,191



 


Tax impact


 



(3,282



)



 



(3,816



)


Adjusted net income


$



9,565



 



$



28,625



 


 
 
Net income per common share—diluted


$



0.02



 



$



0.73



 


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration


 



0.01



 



 



-



 


Amortization of acquired intangibles


 



0.50



 



 



0.57



 


Tax impact


 



(0.13



)



 



(0.15



)


Adjusted earnings per share


$



0.40



 



$



1.15



 


Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com, (860) 507-1910

