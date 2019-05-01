SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan

Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced financial results for

the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, as summarized below:



 

 


 


 





Three Months Ended




March 31

(In millions, except per share amounts)









2019





2018





Chg



Net revenue



$

1,739.5


$

1,805.1


-3.6

%

Net income



$

0.4


$

11.5


-96.2

%

Segment profit [1]



$

45.6


$

55.6


-18.0

%

Adjusted net income [1]



$

9.6


$

20.8


-54.0

%

Earnings per share



$

0.02


$

0.45


-95.6

%

Adjusted earnings per share [1]



$

0.40


$

0.81


-50.6

%








 

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

For First Quarter:



  • Net revenue decreased 3.6 percent over the first quarter of 2018 to
    $1.7 billion.


  • Net income decreased 96.2 percent over the first quarter of 2018 to
    $0.4 million.


  • Segment profit decreased 18 percent over the first quarter of 2018 to
    $45.6 million.


  • Adjusted net income decreased 54 percent over the first quarter of
    2018 to $9.6 million.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $194.9 million as of March 31,
    2019. Approximately $88.4 million of the unrestricted cash and
    investments at March 31, 2019 is related to excess capital and
    undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • The Company is affirming its full year 2019 earnings guidance, but
    modestly lowering revenue guidance to a range of $7.0 to $7.2 billion.

“Overall, our Healthcare results were solid, and our Pharmacy results

for the quarter were impacted by some unfavorable out-of-period and

timing items related to network costs,” said Barry M. Smith, chairman

and chief executive officer of Magellan Health. “I’m pleased with the

actions we completed during the first quarter in 2019 which represent

significant progress towards achieving our margin improvement plan.

We’re seeing the benefits of the strong leadership we’ve put in place

over the last six months, particularly in our MCC segment. We have a

clear path to achieve our full year earnings guidance, and I’m confident

in the team and our ability to execute.”

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $1.7

billion, a decrease of 3.6 percent over the same period in 2018. This

decrease was mainly driven by our Magellan Complete Care (MCC) of

Florida and Medicare Part D footprint reductions as well as the

previously discussed PBM healthplan contract loss due to an acquisition,

partially offset by growth in MCC of Virginia and new PBM employer

business.

Segment Profit

Segment profit was $45.6 million for the first quarter, compared to

$55.6 million in the prior year quarter.



  • Healthcare segment profit was $45.0 million, which represents a
    decrease of $0.9 million versus the first quarter of 2018. This
    decrease was mainly driven by the MCC of Florida footprint reduction
    and lower margins in New York, partially offset by margin improvements
    in Virginia.


  • Pharmacy Management segment profit was $8.3 million, which was a
    decrease of $7.2 million from the first quarter of 2018. This
    year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by specialty formulary
    management contract losses, non-recurring items, and lower PBM
    membership.


  • Corporate costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock
    compensation expense, totaled $7.7 million, compared to $5.8 million
    in the prior year’s quarter. This change was largely due to lower
    discretionary benefit expenses in the prior year quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was

$35.4 million, as compared to $81.0 million in the first quarter of

2018. The prior year’s quarterly cash flow was unusually high due to the

favorable timing of working capital.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments

totaled $194.9 million, which represents an increase of $64.5 million

from the balance at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the collection

of certain outstanding receivables. Approximately $88.4 million of the

unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2019 is related to excess

capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.

Restricted cash and investments at March 31, 2019, of $468.8 million

reflect a decrease of $58.8 million from the balance at December 31,

2018 due to timing. During the quarter the Company repurchased

approximately 61 thousand shares for $3.7 million.

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we are focused on

continuing to execute our margin improvement plan for the balance of the

year,” said Jonathan N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan

Health. “I remain confident in our long-term growth strategy.”

Outlook

The Company is affirming its 2019 earnings guidance ranges, but modestly

lowering the revenue guidance to a range of $7.0 to $7.2 billion.


2019 Guidance

 

 



 

 


(In millions, except per share amounts)










Low






High



Net revenue




$

7,000.0



$

7,200.0

Income before income taxes




$

75.0



$

117.0

Net income




$

52.0



$

79.0

Segment Profit[1]




$

270.0



$

290.0

Adjusted net income[1]




$

90.0



$

114.0

Earnings per share[2]




$

2.14



$

3.25

Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]




$

3.70



$

4.69










 


[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.

[2] 2019 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share
repurchases and option exercises through the close of business April
26, 2019, but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.

 

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s first quarter results on a

conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:30 a.m.

Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and

use passcode “1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Call” approximately 10 minutes

before the start of the call. The conference call will also be available

live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through June 2, 2019. This replay may be accessed by dialing

1-800-324-4693 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-3245 (International). A replay of

the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days,

beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures

that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s

performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP

measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,

cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,

and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes

segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other

parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as

well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded

in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain

adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to

exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted

stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent

consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as

well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the

reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP

measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably

designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public

in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair

Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and

uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,

other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be

deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,

statements regarding 2019 guidance for net revenue, income before income

taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net

income, adjusted earnings per share; and multi-year margin improvement

plan, growth opportunities, business environment, long term

opportunities and strategy. These statements are based on management’s

analysis, judgment, belief and expectation only as of the date hereof,

and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without

limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,”

“expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially due to, among other things, the

possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the

healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to

and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization

of healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher

costs or inability to implement new business or other Company

initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid

contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact

of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries;

litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and

general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking

statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the

“Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019, and the

Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed during 2019.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Segment profit,

adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS information referred to herein may

be considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information

regarding these measures, including the reasons management considers

this information useful to investors, are included in the Company’s most

recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)


 

 


 

 





 

 

 

 




December 31, 2018



March 31, 2019







(unaudited)

ASSETS













 

Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents



$

272,308




$

233,401


Accounts receivable, net




756,059





779,863


Short-term investments




382,582





412,732


Pharmaceutical inventory




40,818





47,151


Other current assets



 

95,400

 



 

99,908

 

Total Current Assets




1,547,167





1,573,055


Property and equipment, net




150,748





149,520


Long-term investments




3,161





17,639


Deferred income taxes




3,411





3,581


Other long-term assets




24,530





90,997


Goodwill




1,018,156





1,018,156


Other intangible assets, net



 

231,883

 



 

218,209

 

Total Assets



$

2,979,056

 



$

3,071,157

 







 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













 

Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable



$

72,077




$

75,041


Accrued liabilities




231,356





260,954


Short-term contingent consideration




8,000





-


Medical claims payable




393,547





399,055


Other medical liabilities




169,639





183,802


Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations



 

24,274

 



 

25,006

 

Total Current Liabilities




898,893





943,858


Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations




728,608





722,925


Deferred income taxes




11,167





11,105


Tax contingencies




16,478





16,589


Long-term contingent consideration




2,124





2,268


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities



 

36,483

 



 

81,022

 

Total Liabilities



 

1,693,753

 



 

1,777,767

 







 

Stockholders’ Equity:







Ordinary common stock




535





537


Additional paid-in capital




1,326,645





1,337,849


Retained earnings




1,419,449





1,419,735


Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(324

)




(4

)

Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost



 

(1,461,002

)



 

(1,464,727

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity



 

1,285,303

 



 

1,293,390

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



$

2,979,056

 



$

3,071,157

 







 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


 

 


 

 








 







 




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018



2019

Net revenue:







Managed care and other



$

1,219,763




$

1,223,979


PBM



 

585,314

 



 

515,510

 

Total net revenue



 

1,805,077

 



 

1,739,489

 







 

Costs and expenses:







Cost of care




928,661





941,961


Cost of goods sold




559,665





489,793


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)




269,077





271,924


Depreciation and amortization




30,407





30,708


Interest expense




8,366





9,107


Interest and other income



 

(2,476

)



 

(4,974

)

Total costs and expenses



 

1,793,700

 



 

1,738,519

 

Income before income taxes




11,377





970


(Benefit) provision for income taxes



 

(75

)



 

539

 

Net income



$

11,452

 



$

431

 







 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic




24,349





23,946


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted




25,612





24,213








 

Net income per common share — basic



$

0.47




$

0.02


Net income per common share — diluted



$

0.45




$

0.02








 

Net income



$

11,452




$

431


Other comprehensive income:







Unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale securities (3)



 

(319

)



 

320

 

Comprehensive income



$

11,133

 



$

751

 











 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $7,646 and $9,607 for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

 

(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$233 and $144 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019,
respectively.

 

(3) Net of income tax (benefit) provision of ($101) and $100 for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


 

 


 

 








 




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income



$

11,452




$

431


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:







Depreciation and amortization




30,407





30,708


Non-cash interest expense




307





326


Non-cash stock compensation expense




7,646





9,607


Non-cash income tax provision (benefit)




62





(250

)

Non-cash amortization on investments




809





(192

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:







Accounts receivable, net




(87,178

)




(23,804

)

Pharmaceutical inventory




3,067





(6,333

)

Other assets




(37,914

)




(10,835

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities




26,529





20,399


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities




107,569





19,671


Contingent consideration




233





(1,609

)

Tax contingencies




448





83


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities




17,685





(2,889

)

Other



 

(90

)



 

111

 

Net cash provided by operating activities



 

81,032

 



 

35,424

 







 

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures




(19,502

)




(12,642

)

Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired




-





(320

)

Purchases of investments




(142,886

)




(172,766

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments



 

118,999

 



 

128,748

 

Net cash used in investing activities



 

(43,389

)



 

(56,980

)







 

Cash flows from financing activities:







Payments to acquire treasury stock




-





(4,124

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options




16,897





2,045


Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations




(55,895

)




(7,323

)

Payments on contingent consideration




-





(6,247

)

Other



 

(3,051

)



 

(1,702

)

Net cash used in financing activities



 

(42,049

)



 

(17,351

)







 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents




(4,406

)




(38,907

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 

398,732

 



 

272,308

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

394,326

 



$

233,401

 











 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


 

 


 

 








 




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018



2019


Healthcare









Managed care and other revenue



$

1,157,601




$

1,164,253


Cost of care




(928,661

)




(941,961

)

Direct service costs and other




(186,246

)




(179,190

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




2,950





1,750


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)



 

233

 



 

144

 

Healthcare segment profit




45,877





44,996








 


Pharmacy Management









Managed care and other revenue




62,307





59,895


PBM revenue




632,198





556,565


Cost of goods sold




(604,913

)




(530,207

)

Direct service costs and other




(75,586

)




(79,635

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



 

1,485

 



 

1,672

 

Pharmacy Management segment profit




15,491





8,290








 


Corporate and Elimination (2)









Managed care and other revenue




(145

)




(169

)

PBM revenue




(46,884

)




(41,055

)

Cost of goods sold




45,248





40,414


Direct service costs and other




(7,245

)




(13,099

)

Stock compensation expense (1)



 

3,211

 



 

6,185

 

Corporate and Elimination




(5,815

)




(7,724

)







 


Consolidated









Managed care and other revenue




1,219,763





1,223,979


PBM revenue




585,314





515,510


Cost of care




(928,661

)




(941,961

)

Cost of goods sold




(559,665

)




(489,793

)

Direct service costs and other




(269,077

)




(271,924

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




7,646





9,607


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)



 

233

 



 

144

 

Consolidated segment profit



$

55,553

 



$

45,562

 







 







 

Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:







Income before income taxes



$

11,377




$

970


Stock compensation expense




7,646





9,607


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




233





144


Depreciation and amortization




30,407





30,708


Interest expense




8,366





9,107


Interest and other income



 

(2,476

)



 

(4,974

)

Segment profit



$

55,553

 



$

45,562

 











 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs
and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded
from the computation of segment profit.

 

(2) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


 

 


 

 








 




Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018



2019







 

Net income



$

11,452




$

431


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013







Stock compensation expense




262





-


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




233





144


Amortization of acquired intangibles




11,871





12,272


Tax impact



 

(3,013

)



 

(3,282

)

Adjusted net income



$

20,805

 



$

9,565

 







 







 

Net income per common share — diluted



$

0.45




$

0.02


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013







Stock compensation expense




0.01





-


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




0.01





0.01


Amortization of acquired intangibles




0.46





0.50


Tax impact



 

(0.12

)



 

(0.13

)

Adjusted earnings per share



$

0.81

 



$

0.40

 











 


 

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)


 

 


 

 








 




Low

 

 

High







 

Net income attributable to Magellan



$

52.0




$

79.0


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013







Stock compensation expense




-





-


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




-





-


Amortization of acquired intangibles




52.0





47.0


Tax impact



 

(14.0

)



 

(12.0

)

Adjusted net income



$

90.0

 



$

114.0

 







 







 







 

Net income per common share attributable to Magellan —Diluted



$

2.14




$

3.25


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013







Stock compensation expense




-





-


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




-





-


Amortization of acquired intangibles




2.14





1.93


Tax impact



 

(0.58

)



 

(0.49

)

Adjusted earnings per share



$

3.70

 



$

4.69

 







 







 







 

Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:







Income before income taxes



$

75.0




$

117.0


Stock compensation expense




33.0





29.0


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration




-





-


Depreciation and amortization




136.0





126.0


Interest expense




38.0





34.0


Interest income



 

(12.0

)



 

(16.0

)

Segment profit



$

270.0

 



$

290.0

 











 

Contacts

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, ackleyl@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1923

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, jbogdan@magellanhealth.com,

(860) 507-1910

