below:



 

 

 


 

 


 

 






Three Months Ended



Years Ended





December 31



December 31

(In millions, except per share results)





 

 


 

 





 

 










2018







2017






Chg






2018






2017






Chg



Net revenue




$

1,844.6




$

1,694.4



8.9

%



$

7,314.2



$

5,838.6



25.3

%

Net income (loss)




$

(28.0

)



$

54.5



-151.3

%



$

24.2



$

110.2



-78.1

%

Segment profit [1]




$

16.0




$

99.0



-83.8

%



$

228.0



$

310.9



-26.7

%

Adjusted net income (loss) [1]




$

(18.6

)



$

64.2



-128.9

%



$

61.7



$

144.8



-57.4

%

Per share results:




















Earnings (Loss) per share




$

(1.16

)



$

2.17



-153.5

%



$

0.97



$

4.51



-78.5

%

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share [1]




$

(0.77

)



$

2.55



-130.2

%



$

2.46



$

5.92



-58.4

%




















 

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.





 

Highlights Include:



  • Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased to $7.3
    billion from 2017.


  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to $24.2
    million from 2017.


  • Segment profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to
    $228.0 million from 2017.


  • Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to
    $61.7 million from 2017.


  • Unrestricted cash and investments were $130.4 million as of December
    31, 2018. Approximately $63.3 million of the unrestricted cash and
    investments at December 31, 2018 is related to excess capital and
    undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.


  • The Company is confirming its full year 2019 earnings guidance.

“Relative to our previous expectations, the fourth quarter was

negatively impacted by approximately $50 million of both out-of-period

and non-recurring items, primarily related to retrospective rate

adjustments in New York which occurred subsequent to our guidance call

in December. We do not expect these items to have a material impact on

2019 earnings and are therefore confirming 2019 guidance,” said Jonathan

N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health.

Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of Magellan Health,

said, “While 2018 was challenging, we are only mid-way through our work

to create a stronger, more sustainable foundation for the Company. For

decades, Magellan was the leader in the carve-out specialty and

behavioral health space. While these capabilities remain valuable and

relevant today, the reality is that the market has changed to a much

more integrated model. We recognized this and proactively took steps to

transform our business in a significant way. We have made solid progress

in shifting our revenue stream into growth markets over the last five

years.”

Mr. Smith continued, “Looking to the future, we are confident that we

can address our operational issues and deliver profitable growth and

value creation. We are implementing a multi-year margin improvement plan

to increase adjusted net income margin to over 2 percent.”

Net Revenue

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, net revenue increased 25.3

percent to $7.3 billion from $5.8 billion for the year ended December

31, 2017. This increase was mainly driven by the full year impact of the

acquisition of Senior Whole Health (SWH) and the impact of net business

growth.

Segment Profit

For the year ended December 31, 2018, segment profit decreased 26.7

percent to $228.0 million from $310.9 million for the year ended

December 31, 2017.



  • Healthcare segment profit for the full year ended December 31, 2018,
    was $149.1 million versus $202.7 million in 2017. This 2018 decrease
    was primarily driven by cost of care pressure in Magellan Complete
    Care of Virginia, rate reductions in Magellan Complete Care of
    Florida, and unfavorable rate adjustments in New York, partially
    offset by a full year contribution of Massachusetts from the Senior
    Whole Health acquisition. Results in the quarter were unfavorably
    impacted by significant out-of-period and non-recurring adjustments to
    revenue for our New York contract.


  • We reported Pharmacy Management segment profit of $104.4 million for
    the year ended December 31, 2018, which was a decrease from the $139.9
    million in 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the
    loss of specialty carve-out business during the first half of 2018 as
    well as $7 million of unfavorable non-recurring items in the fourth
    quarter related to inventory, rebate receivables, and prior year
    customer settlements.


  • Regarding other financial results, corporate costs inclusive of
    eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $25.6
    million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $31.8
    million in 2017. The decrease is mainly due to a lower discretionary
    benefits in 2018, higher corporate development costs in 2017 related
    to the SWH acquisition, and a litigation settlement recorded in 2017.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, was

$164.8 million, as compared to cash flow from operations of $162.3

million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments

totaled $130.4 million, which represents a decrease of $130.8 million

from the balance at December 31, 2017, largely due to the pay down of

debt and share repurchases. Approximately $63.3 million of the

unrestricted cash and investments at December 31, 2018 is related to

excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.

Restricted cash and investments at December 31, 2018, of $527.7 million

reflect an increase of $62.3 million from the balance at December 31,

2017. This increase is primarily attributable to the growth in MCC

Virginia.

As a result of the shortfall in earnings during 2018, we recently

amended our 2017 Credit Agreement with our lenders to allow for a

maximum net leverage up to 3.25 times trailing 12 month EBITDA until

September 30, 2019, 2.75 times at December 31, 2019, and 2.5 times

thereafter.

Outlook

The Company is confirming its 2019 full year earnings guidance ranges.



 

 

 


 

 


2019 Guidance






Low






High



Net revenue




$


7,200.0





$

7,500.0

Income before income taxes




$

75.0



$

117.0

Net income




$

52.0



$

79.0

Segment Profit[1]




$

270.0



$

290.0

Adjusted net income[1]




$

90.0



$

114.0








 

Per share results:








Earnings per share[2]




$

2.14



$

3.25

Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]




$

3.70



$

4.69








 


[1]

 

Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP
financial measures.

[2]


2019 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and
option exercises through the close of business February 22, 2019,
but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.



 

Earnings Conference Call

Management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter results on a

conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-857-1812 and

use passcode “4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Call” approximately

10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also

be available live via webcast at Magellan's investor relations page at MagellanHealth.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of

the call through March 28, 2019. This replay may be accessed by dialing

1-866-435-5412 (Domestic) or 1-203-369-1031 (International). A replay of

the webcast will also be available at the site listed above for 30 days,

beginning approximately two hours after its conclusion.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures

that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s

performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP

measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,

cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,

and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes

segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other

parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as

well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded

in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain

adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to

exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted

stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent

consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as

well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the

reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP

measures.

About Magellan Health: Magellan

Health, Inc., a Fortune

500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most

complex areas of health, including special populations, complete

pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan

supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,

while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are

necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers

include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,

labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party

administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably

designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public

in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair

Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and

uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,

other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be

deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,

statements regarding 2019 guidance for net revenue, income before income

taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net

income, adjusted earnings per share; and multi-year margin improvement

plan, growth opportunities, business environment, long term

opportunities and strategy. These statements are based on management’s

analysis, judgment, belief and expectation only as of the date hereof,

and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without

limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,”

“expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially due to, among other things, the

possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the

healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to

and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization

of healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher

costs or inability to implement new business or other Company

initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid

contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact

of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries;

litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and

general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking

statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the

“Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, to be filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and the Company’s

subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q to be filed during 2019.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Segment profit,

adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS information referred to herein may

be considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information

regarding these measures, including the reasons management considers

this information useful to investors, are included in the Company’s most

recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.



 

 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 














 

 

 

 






December 31, 2017



December 31, 2018

ASSETS
















 

Current Assets:








Cash and cash equivalents




$

398,732




$

272,308


Accounts receivable, net





660,775





756,059


Short-term investments





310,578





382,582


Pharmaceutical inventory





40,945





40,818


Other current assets




 

72,323

 



 

95,400

 

Total Current Assets





1,483,353





1,547,167


Property and equipment, net





158,638





150,748


Long-term investments





17,287





3,161


Deferred income taxes





813





3,411


Other long-term assets





22,567





24,530


Goodwill





1,006,288





1,018,156


Other intangible assets, net




 

268,288

 



 

231,883

 

Total Assets




$

2,957,234

 



$

2,979,056

 









 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















 

Current Liabilities:








Accounts payable




$

74,300




$

72,077


Accrued liabilities





193,635





231,356


Short-term contingent consideration





6,892





8,000


Medical claims payable





327,625





393,547


Other medical liabilities





177,002





169,639


Current debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations




 

112,849

 



 

24,274

 

Total Current Liabilities





892,303





898,893


Long-term debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations





740,888





728,608


Deferred income taxes





12,298





11,167


Tax contingencies





14,226





16,478


Long-term contingent consideration





1,925





2,124


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities




 

19,100

 



 

36,483

 

Total Liabilities




 

1,680,740

 



 

1,693,753

 









 

Stockholders’ Equity:








Ordinary common stock





530





535


Additional paid-in capital





1,274,811





1,326,645


Retained earnings





1,399,495





1,419,449


Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(380

)




(324

)

Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost




 

(1,397,962

)



 

(1,461,002

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity




 

1,276,494

 



 

1,285,303

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity




$

2,957,234

 



$

2,979,056

 








 



 

 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)














 














 














 





Three Months Ended



Years Ended





December 31,



December 31,





 

2017

 



 

2018

 



 

2017

 



 

2018

 





(unaudited)



(unaudited)







Net revenue:














Managed care and other




$

1,093,785




$

1,207,552




$

3,479,182




$

4,878,442


PBM




 

600,630

 



 

637,093

 



 

2,359,401

 



 

2,435,709

 

Total net revenue




 

1,694,415

 



 

1,844,645

 



 

5,838,583

 



 

7,314,151

 














 

Costs and expenses:














Cost of care





779,146





959,906





2,413,770





3,762,412


Cost of goods sold





563,240





593,793





2,211,910





2,283,022


Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)





261,653





277,835





941,883





1,071,535


Depreciation and amortization





32,810





35,358





115,706





132,660


Interest expense





9,266





9,362





25,977





35,396


Interest and other income




 

(2,086

)



 

(4,090

)



 

(5,887

)



 

(14,068

)

Total costs and expenses




 

1,644,029

 



 

1,872,164

 



 

5,703,359

 



 

7,270,957

 

Income (loss) before income taxes





50,386





(27,519

)




135,224





43,194


Provision (benefit) for income taxes




 

(4,123

)



 

448

 



 

25,083

 



 

19,013

 

Net income (loss)





54,509





(27,967

)




110,141





24,181


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest




 

-

 



 

-

 



 

(66

)



 

-

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan




$

54,509

 



$

(27,967

)



$

110,207

 



$

24,181

 














 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic





23,921





24,048





23,333





24,349


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted





25,113





24,048





24,440





25,035















 

Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan per common share — basic




$

2.28




$

(1.16

)



$

4.72




$

0.99


Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted




$

2.17




$

(1.16

)



$

4.51




$

0.97















 

Net income (loss)




$

54,509




$

(27,967

)



$

110,141




$

24,181


Other comprehensive income (loss):














Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (3)




 

(232

)



 

48

 



 

(205

)



 

56

 

Comprehensive income (loss)





54,277





(27,919

)




109,936





24,237


Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest




 

-

 



 

-

 



 

(66

)



 

-

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Magellan




$

54,277

 



$

(27,919

)



$

110,002

 



$

24,237

 














 


(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $7,282 and $2,067 for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and
$39,116 and $29,472 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017
and 2018, respectively.

 


(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$1,327 and $856 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and
2018, respectively, and $696 and $1,307 for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.


 

(3) Net of income tax provision of ($26) and $15 for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and ($8) and
$18 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.

 



 

 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)








 








 





Years Ended





December 31,





2017



2018

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income




$

110,141




$

24,181


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:








Depreciation and amortization





115,706





132,660


Non-cash interest expense





4,757





1,221


Non-cash stock compensation expense





39,116





29,472


Non-cash income tax benefit





(30,981

)




(1,725

)

Non-cash amortization on investments





3,924





1,344


Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:





Accounts receivable, net





(40,910

)




(99,295

)

Pharmaceutical inventory





17,605





127


Other assets





(4,565

)




(25,774

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(84,445

)




9,139


Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities





26,235





72,347


Contingent consideration





696





1,307


Tax contingencies





1,681





1,803


Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities





3,218





18,020


Other




 

95

 



 

17

 

Net cash provided by operating activities




 

162,273

 



 

164,844

 








 

Cash flows from investing activities:








Capital expenditures





(57,232

)




(68,275

)

Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired





(232,403

)




(958

)

Purchases of investments





(449,873

)




(557,232

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments




 

423,118

 



 

498,032

 

Net cash used in investing activities




 

(316,390

)



 

(128,433

)








 

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from issuance of debt





1,041,736





-


Payments to acquire treasury stock





(21,765

)




(62,640

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options





44,355





23,064


Payments on debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations





(803,393

)




(122,239

)

Payments on contingent consideration





(3,032

)




-


Other




 

(9,560

)



 

(1,020

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities




 

248,341

 



 

(162,835

)








 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





94,224





(126,424

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period




 

304,508

 



 

398,732

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period




$

398,732

 



$

272,308

 








 



 

 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(In thousands)














 














 





Three Months Ended



Years Ended





December 31,



December 31,





 

2017

 



 

2018

 



 

2017

 



 

2018

 





(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Healthcare
















Managed care and other revenue




$

1,016,180




$

1,149,694




$

3,206,277




$

4,638,622


Cost of care





(779,146

)




(959,906

)




(2,413,770

)




(3,762,412

)

Direct service costs and other





(172,769

)




(192,108

)




(601,201

)




(735,366

)

Stock compensation expense (1)





2,301





(875

)




10,689





6,982


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)





1,327





856





696





1,307


Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)




 

-

 



 

-

 



 

(56

)



 

-

 

Healthcare segment profit





67,893





(2,339

)




202,747





149,133















 


Pharmacy Management
















Managed care and other revenue





77,519





58,017





273,489





240,427


PBM revenue





634,188





684,691





2,491,044





2,625,417


Cost of goods sold





(599,369

)




(640,843

)




(2,341,979

)




(2,468,170

)

Direct service costs and other





(76,743

)




(77,695

)




(302,525

)




(298,713

)

Stock compensation expense (1)




 

2,787

 



 

1,206

 



 

19,881

 



 

5,458

 

Pharmacy Management segment profit





38,382





25,376





139,910





104,419















 


Corporate and Elimination (3)
















Managed care and other revenue





86





(159

)




(584

)




(607

)

PBM revenue





(33,558

)




(47,598

)




(131,643

)




(189,708

)

Cost of goods sold





36,129





47,050





130,069





185,148


Direct service costs and other





(12,141

)




(8,032

)




(38,157

)




(37,456

)

Stock compensation expense (1)





2,194





1,736





8,546





17,032


Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)




 

-

 



 

-

 



 

(3

)



 

-

 

Corporate and Elimination





(7,290

)




(7,003

)




(31,766

)




(25,591

)














 


Consolidated
















Managed care and other revenue





1,093,785





1,207,552





3,479,182





4,878,442


PBM revenue





600,630





637,093





2,359,401





2,435,709


Cost of care





(779,146

)




(959,906

)




(2,413,770

)




(3,762,412

)

Cost of goods sold





(563,240

)




(593,793

)




(2,211,910

)




(2,283,022

)

Direct service costs and other





(261,653

)




(277,835

)




(941,883

)




(1,071,535

)

Stock compensation expense (1)





7,282





2,067





39,116





29,472


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)





1,327





856





696





1,307


Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)




 

-

 



 

-

 



 

(59

)



 

-

 

Consolidated segment profit




$

98,985

 



$

16,034

 



$

310,891

 



$

227,961

 














 














 

Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:














Income (loss) before income taxes




$

50,386




$

(27,519

)



$

135,224




$

43,194


Stock compensation expense





7,282





2,067





39,116





29,472


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration





1,327





856





696





1,307


Non-controlling interest segment (profit) loss





-





-





59





-


Depreciation and amortization





32,810





35,358





115,706





132,660


Interest expense





9,266





9,362





25,977





35,396


Interest and other income




 

(2,086

)



 

(4,090

)



 

(5,887

)



 

(14,068

)

Segment profit




$

98,985

 



$

16,034

 



$

310,891

 



$

227,961

 














 


(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs
and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded
from the computation of segment profit.

 


(2) The non-controlling portion of AlphaCare's segment loss is
excluded from the computation of segment profit.


 

(3) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

 



 

 

 


 

 


 

 


 

 


MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)














 














 





Three Months Ended



Years Ended





December 31,



December 31,





 

2017

 



 

2018

 



 

2017

 



 

2018

 





(unaudited)



(unaudited)




















 

Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan




$

54,509




$

(27,967

)



$

110,207




$

24,181


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013














Stock compensation expense





1,497





-





16,215





530


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration





1,327





856





696





1,307


Amortization of acquired intangibles





12,076





12,402





37,265





49,078


Tax impact




 

(5,186

)



 

(3,858

)



 

(19,558

)



 

(13,435

)

Adjusted net income (loss)




$

64,223

 



$

(18,567

)



$

144,825

 



$

61,661

 














 














 

Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted




$

2.17




$

(1.16

)



$

4.51




$

0.97


Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013














Stock compensation expense





0.05





-





0.66





0.02


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration





0.06





0.03





0.03





0.05


Amortization of acquired intangibles





0.48





0.52





1.52





1.96


Tax impact




 

(0.21

)



 

(0.16

)



 

(0.80

)



 

(0.54

)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share




$

2.55

 



$

(0.77

)



$

5.92

 



$

2.46

 














 

