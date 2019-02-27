SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31
December 31
(In millions, except per share results)
Net revenue
$
1,844.6
$
1,694.4
8.9
%
$
7,314.2
$
5,838.6
25.3
%
Net income (loss)
$
(28.0
)
$
54.5
-151.3
%
$
24.2
$
110.2
-78.1
%
Segment profit [1]
$
16.0
$
99.0
-83.8
%
$
228.0
$
310.9
-26.7
%
Adjusted net income (loss) [1]
$
(18.6
)
$
64.2
-128.9
%
$
61.7
$
144.8
-57.4
%
Per share results:
Earnings (Loss) per share
$
(1.16
)
$
2.17
-153.5
%
$
0.97
$
4.51
-78.5
%
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share [1]
$
(0.77
)
$
2.55
-130.2
%
$
2.46
$
5.92
-58.4
%
[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion
of non-GAAP financial measures.
Highlights Include:
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased to $7.3
billion from 2017.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to $24.2
million from 2017.
Segment profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to
$228.0 million from 2017.
Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased to
$61.7 million from 2017.
Unrestricted cash and investments were $130.4 million as of December
31, 2018. Approximately $63.3 million of the unrestricted cash and
investments at December 31, 2018 is related to excess capital and
undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
The Company is confirming its full year 2019 earnings guidance.
“Relative to our previous expectations, the fourth quarter was
negatively impacted by approximately $50 million of both out-of-period
and non-recurring items, primarily related to retrospective rate
adjustments in New York which occurred subsequent to our guidance call
in December. We do not expect these items to have a material impact on
2019 earnings and are therefore confirming 2019 guidance,” said Jonathan
N. Rubin, chief financial officer of Magellan Health.
Barry M. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of Magellan Health,
said, “While 2018 was challenging, we are only mid-way through our work
to create a stronger, more sustainable foundation for the Company. For
decades, Magellan was the leader in the carve-out specialty and
behavioral health space. While these capabilities remain valuable and
relevant today, the reality is that the market has changed to a much
more integrated model. We recognized this and proactively took steps to
transform our business in a significant way. We have made solid progress
in shifting our revenue stream into growth markets over the last five
years.”
Mr. Smith continued, “Looking to the future, we are confident that we
can address our operational issues and deliver profitable growth and
value creation. We are implementing a multi-year margin improvement plan
to increase adjusted net income margin to over 2 percent.”
Net Revenue
For the full year ended December 31, 2018, net revenue increased 25.3
percent to $7.3 billion from $5.8 billion for the year ended December
31, 2017. This increase was mainly driven by the full year impact of the
acquisition of Senior Whole Health (SWH) and the impact of net business
growth.
Segment Profit
For the year ended December 31, 2018, segment profit decreased 26.7
percent to $228.0 million from $310.9 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
Healthcare segment profit for the full year ended December 31, 2018,
was $149.1 million versus $202.7 million in 2017. This 2018 decrease
was primarily driven by cost of care pressure in Magellan Complete
Care of Virginia, rate reductions in Magellan Complete Care of
Florida, and unfavorable rate adjustments in New York, partially
offset by a full year contribution of Massachusetts from the Senior
Whole Health acquisition. Results in the quarter were unfavorably
impacted by significant out-of-period and non-recurring adjustments to
revenue for our New York contract.
We reported Pharmacy Management segment profit of $104.4 million for
the year ended December 31, 2018, which was a decrease from the $139.9
million in 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the
loss of specialty carve-out business during the first half of 2018 as
well as $7 million of unfavorable non-recurring items in the fourth
quarter related to inventory, rebate receivables, and prior year
customer settlements.
Regarding other financial results, corporate costs inclusive of
eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $25.6
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $31.8
million in 2017. The decrease is mainly due to a lower discretionary
benefits in 2018, higher corporate development costs in 2017 related
to the SWH acquisition, and a litigation settlement recorded in 2017.
Cash Flow & Balance Sheet
Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, was
$164.8 million, as compared to cash flow from operations of $162.3
million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments
totaled $130.4 million, which represents a decrease of $130.8 million
from the balance at December 31, 2017, largely due to the pay down of
debt and share repurchases. Approximately $63.3 million of the
unrestricted cash and investments at December 31, 2018 is related to
excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities.
Restricted cash and investments at December 31, 2018, of $527.7 million
reflect an increase of $62.3 million from the balance at December 31,
2017. This increase is primarily attributable to the growth in MCC
Virginia.
As a result of the shortfall in earnings during 2018, we recently
amended our 2017 Credit Agreement with our lenders to allow for a
maximum net leverage up to 3.25 times trailing 12 month EBITDA until
September 30, 2019, 2.75 times at December 31, 2019, and 2.5 times
thereafter.
Outlook
The Company is confirming its 2019 full year earnings guidance ranges.
2019 Guidance
Net revenue
$
$
7,500.0
Income before income taxes
$
75.0
$
117.0
Net income
$
52.0
$
79.0
Segment Profit[1]
$
270.0
$
290.0
Adjusted net income[1]
$
90.0
$
114.0
Per share results:
Earnings per share[2]
$
2.14
$
3.25
Adjusted earnings per share[1][2]
$
3.70
$
4.69
[1]
Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP
financial measures.
[2]
2019 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and
option exercises through the close of business February 22, 2019,
but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.
Basis of Presentation
In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures
that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s
performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP
measures.
Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care,
cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses,
and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes
segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other
parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as
well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded
in relation to acquisitions.
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain
adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to
exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted
stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent
consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as
well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles.
Included in the tables issued with this press release are the
reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP
measures.
About Magellan Health: Magellan
Health, Inc., a Fortune
500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most
complex areas of health, including special populations, complete
pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan
supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology,
while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are
necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers
include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers,
labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party
administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably
designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public
in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Fair
Disclosure Regulation. This release contains forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which involve a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are out of our control. All statements,
other than statements of historical information provided herein, may be
deemed to be forward-looking statements including, without limitation,
statements regarding 2019 guidance for net revenue, income before income
taxes, net income, earnings per share, segment profit, adjusted net
income, adjusted earnings per share; and multi-year margin improvement
plan, growth opportunities, business environment, long term
opportunities and strategy. These statements are based on management’s
analysis, judgment, belief and expectation only as of the date hereof,
and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Without
limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,”
“expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other
similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Actual results could differ materially due to, among other things, the
possible election of certain of the Company’s customers to manage the
healthcare services of their members directly; changes in rates paid to
and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; higher utilization
of healthcare services by the Company’s risk members; delays, higher
costs or inability to implement new business or other Company
initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid
contracts; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; the impact
of new or amended laws or regulations; governmental inquiries;
litigation; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and
general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the
“Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, to be filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and the Company’s
subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q to be filed during 2019.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Segment profit,
adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS information referred to herein may
be considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information
regarding these measures, including the reasons management considers
this information useful to investors, are included in the Company’s most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and on subsequent Form 10-Qs.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
398,732
$
272,308
Accounts receivable, net
660,775
756,059
Short-term investments
310,578
382,582
Pharmaceutical inventory
40,945
40,818
Other current assets
72,323
95,400
Total Current Assets
1,483,353
1,547,167
Property and equipment, net
158,638
150,748
Long-term investments
17,287
3,161
Deferred income taxes
813
3,411
Other long-term assets
22,567
24,530
Goodwill
1,006,288
1,018,156
Other intangible assets, net
268,288
231,883
Total Assets
$
2,957,234
$
2,979,056
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,300
$
72,077
Accrued liabilities
193,635
231,356
Short-term contingent consideration
6,892
8,000
Medical claims payable
327,625
393,547
Other medical liabilities
177,002
169,639
Current debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
112,849
24,274
Total Current Liabilities
892,303
898,893
Long-term debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
740,888
728,608
Deferred income taxes
12,298
11,167
Tax contingencies
14,226
16,478
Long-term contingent consideration
1,925
2,124
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
19,100
36,483
Total Liabilities
1,680,740
1,693,753
Stockholders’ Equity:
Ordinary common stock
530
535
Additional paid-in capital
1,274,811
1,326,645
Retained earnings
1,399,495
1,419,449
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(380
)
(324
)
Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost
(1,397,962
)
(1,461,002
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
1,276,494
1,285,303
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
2,957,234
$
2,979,056
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue:
Managed care and other
$
1,093,785
$
1,207,552
$
3,479,182
$
4,878,442
PBM
600,630
637,093
2,359,401
2,435,709
Total net revenue
1,694,415
1,844,645
5,838,583
7,314,151
Costs and expenses:
Cost of care
779,146
959,906
2,413,770
3,762,412
Cost of goods sold
563,240
593,793
2,211,910
2,283,022
Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1)(2)
261,653
277,835
941,883
1,071,535
Depreciation and amortization
32,810
35,358
115,706
132,660
Interest expense
9,266
9,362
25,977
35,396
Interest and other income
(2,086
)
(4,090
)
(5,887
)
(14,068
)
Total costs and expenses
1,644,029
1,872,164
5,703,359
7,270,957
Income (loss) before income taxes
50,386
(27,519
)
135,224
43,194
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(4,123
)
448
25,083
19,013
Net income (loss)
54,509
(27,967
)
110,141
24,181
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
(66
)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan
$
54,509
$
(27,967
)
$
110,207
$
24,181
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic
23,921
24,048
23,333
24,349
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted
25,113
24,048
24,440
25,035
Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan per common share — basic
$
2.28
$
(1.16
)
$
4.72
$
0.99
Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan per common share — diluted
$
2.17
$
(1.16
)
$
4.51
$
0.97
Net income (loss)
$
54,509
$
(27,967
)
$
110,141
$
24,181
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (3)
(232
)
48
(205
)
56
Comprehensive income (loss)
54,277
(27,919
)
109,936
24,237
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interest
-
-
(66
)
-
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Magellan
$
54,277
$
(27,919
)
$
110,002
$
24,237
(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $7,282 and $2,067 for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and
$39,116 and $29,472 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017
and 2018, respectively.
(2) Includes changes in fair value of contingent consideration of
$1,327 and $856 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and
2018, respectively, and $696 and $1,307 for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
(3) Net of income tax provision of ($26) and $15 for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively, and ($8) and
$18 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Years Ended
December 31,
2017
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
110,141
$
24,181
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
115,706
132,660
Non-cash interest expense
4,757
1,221
Non-cash stock compensation expense
39,116
29,472
Non-cash income tax benefit
(30,981
)
(1,725
)
Non-cash amortization on investments
3,924
1,344
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions
of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
(40,910
)
(99,295
)
Pharmaceutical inventory
17,605
127
Other assets
(4,565
)
(25,774
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(84,445
)
9,139
Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities
26,235
72,347
Contingent consideration
696
1,307
Tax contingencies
1,681
1,803
Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
3,218
18,020
Other
95
17
Net cash provided by operating activities
162,273
164,844
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(57,232
)
(68,275
)
Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired
(232,403
)
(958
)
Purchases of investments
(449,873
)
(557,232
)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments
423,118
498,032
Net cash used in investing activities
(316,390
)
(128,433
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
1,041,736
-
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(21,765
)
(62,640
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
44,355
23,064
Payments on debt, capital lease and deferred financing obligations
(803,393
)
(122,239
)
Payments on contingent consideration
(3,032
)
-
Other
(9,560
)
(1,020
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
248,341
(162,835
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
94,224
(126,424
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
304,508
398,732
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
398,732
$
272,308
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Managed care and other revenue
$
1,016,180
$
1,149,694
$
3,206,277
$
4,638,622
Cost of care
(779,146
)
(959,906
)
(2,413,770
)
(3,762,412
)
Direct service costs and other
(172,769
)
(192,108
)
(601,201
)
(735,366
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,301
(875
)
10,689
6,982
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
1,327
856
696
1,307
Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)
-
-
(56
)
-
Healthcare segment profit
67,893
(2,339
)
202,747
149,133
Managed care and other revenue
77,519
58,017
273,489
240,427
PBM revenue
634,188
684,691
2,491,044
2,625,417
Cost of goods sold
(599,369
)
(640,843
)
(2,341,979
)
(2,468,170
)
Direct service costs and other
(76,743
)
(77,695
)
(302,525
)
(298,713
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,787
1,206
19,881
5,458
Pharmacy Management segment profit
38,382
25,376
139,910
104,419
Managed care and other revenue
86
(159
)
(584
)
(607
)
PBM revenue
(33,558
)
(47,598
)
(131,643
)
(189,708
)
Cost of goods sold
36,129
47,050
130,069
185,148
Direct service costs and other
(12,141
)
(8,032
)
(38,157
)
(37,456
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
2,194
1,736
8,546
17,032
Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)
-
-
(3
)
-
Corporate and Elimination
(7,290
)
(7,003
)
(31,766
)
(25,591
)
Managed care and other revenue
1,093,785
1,207,552
3,479,182
4,878,442
PBM revenue
600,630
637,093
2,359,401
2,435,709
Cost of care
(779,146
)
(959,906
)
(2,413,770
)
(3,762,412
)
Cost of goods sold
(563,240
)
(593,793
)
(2,211,910
)
(2,283,022
)
Direct service costs and other
(261,653
)
(277,835
)
(941,883
)
(1,071,535
)
Stock compensation expense (1)
7,282
2,067
39,116
29,472
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
1,327
856
696
1,307
Less: non-controlling interest loss (2)
-
-
(59
)
-
Consolidated segment profit
$
98,985
$
16,034
$
310,891
$
227,961
Reconciliation of income before income taxes to segment profit:
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
50,386
$
(27,519
)
$
135,224
$
43,194
Stock compensation expense
7,282
2,067
39,116
29,472
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
1,327
856
696
1,307
Non-controlling interest segment (profit) loss
-
-
59
-
Depreciation and amortization
32,810
35,358
115,706
132,660
Interest expense
9,266
9,362
25,977
35,396
Interest and other income
(2,086
)
(4,090
)
(5,887
)
(14,068
)
Segment profit
$
98,985
$
16,034
$
310,891
$
227,961
(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and
impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs
and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded
from the computation of segment profit.
(2) The non-controlling portion of AlphaCare's segment loss is
excluded from the computation of segment profit.
(3) Healthcare subcontracts with Pharmacy Management to provide
pharmacy benefits management services for certain of Healthcare’s
customers. In addition, Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy
benefits management for the Company’s employees covered under its
medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct
service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.
MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income (loss) attributable to Magellan
$
54,509
$
(27,967
)
$
110,207
$
24,181
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense
1,497
-
16,215
530
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
1,327
856
696
1,307
Amortization of acquired intangibles
12,076
12,402
37,265
49,078
Tax impact
(5,186
)
(3,858
)
(19,558
)
(13,435
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
64,223
$
(18,567
)
$
144,825
$
61,661
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —diluted
$
2.17
$
(1.16
)
$
4.51
$
0.97
Adjusted for acquisitions starting in 2013
Stock compensation expense
0.05
-
0.66
0.02
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
0.06
0.03
0.03
0.05
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.48
0.52
1.52
1.96
Tax impact
(0.21
)
(0.16
)
(0.80
)
(0.54
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$
2.55
$
(0.77
)
$
5.92
$
2.46
